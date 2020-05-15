Santa Ynez seniors sign: Henry Allen will stay close for water polo while Nico Rocha is off to Europe for soccer

Besides, “La Liga is due to start games in August. Bundesliga in Germany is already starting up, so we’ll be able to keep an eye on them.”

At press time, Bundeslaga was set to resume games on Saturday, in empty stadiums.

Water polo is a fall sport in the NCAA, and it was announced Tuesday that many UC campuses will likely stay with online classes in the fall.

However, “I know that at this time UC Santa Barbara was planning to open up,” said Allen.

“It’s May. They have some time to figure it out.”

Allen said he will live on campus at UC Santa Barbara. Rocha said he will live on the Valencia College campus, with other athletes in the ETURE program.

In this era of no team workouts, Rocha said he has been training on his own each weekday.

“I’ve been focusing on building power in the legs, ballwork, cardio,” he said.

With public pools closed, workouts have been a challenge for aquatics athletes.

“I’ve gotten in a friend’s pool to swim a couple of times, but it’s mostly been training on dry land,” said Allen.