See who the Round Table Athlete of the Year winners are

He helped Lompoc win three consecutive league championships and will team up with former Lompoc teammate, and cousin, Jacob Nunez at ASU. Morgan, a tight end, led the Braves in receptions (41), reception yardage (680) and touchdown receptions (six) in 2019.

The Lompoc tight end was an All-Area selection.

Karamitsos carried a 4.71 GPA at Righetti. He is a high school water polo All-American and helped the Warriors to another league championship.

He was the Mountain League MVP and was an All-CIF Central Section selection.

Bommersbach carried a 4.40 GPA at Lompoc. She was also a four-year varsity soccer player there.

Her father, Paul Bommersbach, is the Lompoc High School principal. Her mother, Mary Bommersbach, is a first grade teacher at Clarence Ruth Elementary School in Lompoc.

Amy Bommersbach aspires to be an educator as well. Earlier, she said she chose Fresno State because of its early education program.

Bommersbach was the stopper for a Lompoc girls soccer team that earned a share of the 2020 Channel League championship. The Braves made it to the second round of the playoffs.