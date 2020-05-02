Senior Spotlight: Cabrillo's Jeremy Hicks may not be done with basketball just yet as he prepares to head to Azusa Pacific

+3 Lompoc's Heidi Cardenas commits to West Virginia Wesleyan Cardenas, a four-year Lompoc varsity outfielder, has committed to play softball for NCAA Division II West Virginia Wesleyan. West Virginia Wesleyan is located in Buckhannon and is a private liberal arts college.

“I’ve been in contact with the coach there,” said Hicks. “He hasn’t offered me a spot, but he knows I’m going there for academics and will try to walk on to the team.”

Hicks was one of four Cabrillo nominees for the 2020 Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table scholarships.

The NSBCART customarily awards its Male Scholar Athlete and Athlete of the Year, and Female Scholar Athlete and Athlete of the Year honors at its annual awards dinner. The organization cancelled its 2020 awards dinner because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hicks carried a 4.22 GPA at Cabrillo. He also organized the Nothin' but Net youth basketball camp last summer and did some volunteer work at the Lompoc Food Pantry and with Habitat for Humanity, along with other organizations.

With schools being closed and team workouts cancelled statewide since March, “I’ve been able to work out some on my own,” said Hicks.

“I do have access to a gym here. I shoot baskets by myself. It’s boring but I do what I can to stay in shape.”

Hicks was a four-year varsity basketball player at Cabrillo. He also played on the volleyball team his junior year and truncated spring senior season.