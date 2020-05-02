Senior Spotlight: High school goals fulfilled, it's on to Cal Poly for Gilberto Mora

The former Cabrillo basketball standout will major in kinesiology and, “Azusa Pacific got a new kinesiology lab there, and I was really impressed with it.” Hicks hopes to become a physical therapist. “I was able to shadow a physical therapist in Lompoc, and that really got me interested in that as a career,” he said.

Besides, at Azusa Pacific, there may be a chance Hicks can continue with his basketball career.