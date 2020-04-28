Senior Spotlight: Santa Ynez' Quincy Valle is Pirates' Female Athlete of the Year

When it came down to where she will continue her education and athletic career, Santa Ynez High School senior Quincy Valle was in decision-making mode.
A CIF Southern Section Division 4 finalist in the shot put, Valle seemed set on continuing her throwing career at Santa Barbara City College. Then Cal State San Marcos came into the picture.
“I just started talking to one of the Cal State San Marcos coaches two weeks ago,” said Valle.
“One of their other coaches had reached out to me on Instagram. I’m deciding between Santa Barbara City College and Cal State San Marcos.”
The Cougars have an NCAA Division II program.
Valle was the Santa Ynez nominee for the 2020 Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Female Athlete of the Year scholarship honor.
The organization has given its scholarship honors during its annual awards dinner. The NSBCART cancelled its 2020 dinner because of COVID-19, the coronavirus, though still plans on announcing Athlete of the Year and Scholar Athlete of the Year winners.
In mid-March, schools throughout the state closed. On March 19, California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide shelter-in-place order.
On April 3, the CIF State office issued a statement that all 2020 spring sports post-season events were cancelled.
Her senior spring sports season cut short, Valle has been trying to work out on her own.
“I’ve been working out,” she said. “I’m still having issues with my ankle. I had sprained it during football season, and I aggravated it during basketball.”
Valle was the first female kicker in school history for the Santa Ynez football team. She earned All-Area Second Team status.
Valle qualified for the Division 4 sectional preliminaries in the pole vault, high jump, and long jump her freshman year in track.
She did not compete in the shot put until the second half of league meets in her sophomore season. Even so, she qualified for the sectional finals that year.
Valle won the Santa Barbara County championship in the shot put and was the county runner-up in the pole vault her junior year. Her squad won the championship of the inaugural Channel League, and Valle was the team MVP.
She successfully juggled three sports and academics despite a tight schedule.
“I took a few breaks with a friend,” and then it was back to work, with her after-school studies or athletics, said Valle.
Whichever school she winds up at, “I eventually want to go into the medical field,” Valle said.
