Soccer: See who made our All-Area XI

Osvaldo Andrade was adept when it came to picking his spots.

When the Santa Maria senior goalkeeper needed to come out of the goal mouth to stop a threat, he came out. When he needed to stay back, he stayed back.

With all that, plus good anticipation as to where a shot was going, Andrade made it tough for an opposing offense to get a shot past him.

“Osvaldo was a leader for us all year,” Santa Maria coach Lalo Cuna said.

“He had over eight shutouts during the season, and he definitely kept us in a lot of close games.”

Santa Maria’s coach said, “Osvaldo was our starting goalkeeper the last two years. He definitely led by example, during his work in practice.”

Lompoc has two players on the All-Area XI, seniors Adalberto Anguiano and Anthony Morales.

Santa Ynez senior Diego Reynoso is the All-Area Team Defensive Player of the year. The Pirates finished 13-5-1 and made it to the second round of the Southern Section divisional playoffs.