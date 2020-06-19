Julian Araujo, the Central Coast's soccer star, honors Lompoc area farmworkers with lunch

"What made me want to do this was knowing that my dad came from Mexico to give his family a better living at a very young age and his first job here in the States was working at the fields," Araujo said Friday. "I know many of those men and women might come from Mexico and they pour their heart out to give the best to their family. People don’t realize what they go through and the importance of their work. They work when the sun comes up, till the sun goes down, so that we are able to have our fresh foods.