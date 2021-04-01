Local roundup: St. Joseph gets some revenge in soccer win over Cabrillo

The St. Joseph girls soccer team got some revenge Thursday.

After Cabrillo beat the Knights 4-0 last season, the Knights got a 1-0 win at Cabrillo as Kaihla Lopez scored in the 20th minute with an assist from Zorah Coulibaly.

St. Joseph keeper Genesis Rodriguez kept a clean sheet and saved a penalty kick in the process. She finished with five saves on the day.

"(Cabrillo coach) Derrick Wong and I have known each other for a long time. He got me last year, we returned the favor today" St. Joseph coach Al Garcia joked.

Garcia was happy with the way his defense stood up to Cabrillo late.

"They put a lot of pressure on us toward the end of the game and we played a really good defensive game," he said. "Genesis was huge. She guessed right and went left. The team just played really well together, there was a lot of communication. I predicted we'd be pretty strong and we're playing well."

The Knights travel to Bakersfield to play at Garces on Tuesday. The team is 2-1 on the year.

Football

VCA 55, Newport Beach Sage Hill 14

Jacob Sanders scored five touchdowns, and the Lions opened their season by winning a non-league game handily at Valley Christian Academy.

Sanders ran the ball 10 times, for 117 yards and three TDs. Sanders also scored on a 70-yard kickoff return and a 47-yard punt return. On defense, Sanders intercepted a pass.

Timmy Trenkle and Sean Swain led the Lions defense with 10 tackles each.

Baseball