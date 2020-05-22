Lompoc High School workers get Friday lunch courtesy of L.A. Galaxy player and former Brave Julian Araujo

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When workers entered the Lompoc High School office Friday, they found lunch waiting for them, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, courtesy of Julian Araujo.

Araujo is a defender for the Los Angeles Galaxy of Major League Soccer and is a former Lompoc student. Araujo last played for the Braves as a sophomore in 2017 before giving pro soccer a try.

The Galaxy acquired Araujo in March of 2019 after trading $50,000 of Targeted Allocation Money to the Colorado Rapids to gain the first spot in the Waivers Order.

"This is my sixth year here," Lompoc staff secretary Tina Quinlan said Friday as she sat down with some lunch at her desk.

"I (work in discipline), I didn't meet him, so that means he's a good kid," Quinlan said with a smile. "He never came in here, so that's a good thing."

Quinlan said, "It was very kind of him, absolutely, to think of us. Especially now. It's been hard on all of us, the students, the staff. This is a nice pick-me-up."

Schools statewide have been closed since mid-March because of the pandemic. Students have been doing online learning since.