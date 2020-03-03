Lompoc's Ayziah Simmons voted Channel League Offensive Player of the Year

Ayziah Simmons is the Channel League Offensive Player of the Year.
Not much of a surprise.
The Lompoc High senior came through for her team time and time again.
Simmons, who was Lompoc's leading scorer, helped the Braves claim the Channel League co-championship in 2020. The Braves went 6-1-3 in league games, nearly going the entire regular season without losing.
The Lompoc Braves chase for the Channel League girls soccer championship went down to the final night of the regular season.
In the league title-clinching win against Santa Ynez, Simmons found herself double-teamed throughout the night. She still found a way to score the Braves' final two goals in a 5-1 win.
Simmons consistently put forth those types of performances as Lompoc finished 12-2-6 on the season.
"Even though she had a down year, by her standards, from a statistical standpoint, she still led the league in goals, I believe," Lompoc coach Jason Cochrane said. "She face double and triple teams frequently throughout the season.
"Every team we played had a devised plan to make us beat them with someone other than Ayziah. We knew that going into the season and the girls did a good job of stepping up, I felt."
Cabrillo's Lauren Pulido blasted a long, bounding free kick into the net in the 32nd minute, and the Conquistadores salvaged a 2-2 tie with the visiting Braves.
The Braves scored 43 goals as a team in their 20 games. Their season ended with a 3-0 defeat to Bloomington in the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoffs. Bloomington went on to win the Division 4 title.
Simmons scored 10 goals in league, averaging a goal a game. Cochrane says Simmons contributed about five assists during the league season.
"So of our 21 league goals as a team, she was involved in 15 of them, just under 75 percent," Cochrane said. "Wow. That's an insane stat when you think about it."
Lompoc has two players on the All-Channel League First Team, defender Amy Bommersbach and Selena Garcia, a midfielder and defender.
Cochrane felt Bommersbach played at the level of league Defensive Player of the Year, which went to Dos Pueblos' Emilia Kling.
"Amy was so instrumental in our success, and she scored regularly too," Cochrane said.
Cabrillo has two players on the First Team, Leslie Ramirez and Naomi Wiley. The Conquistadores went 5-11-7 overall and 1-4-5 in Channel League play.
Santa Ynez' Olivia Torres and Jazz Feeley are on the All-League First Team. Feeley is a First Team midfielder as a junior. Torres is a junior as well, playing defender and midfielder.
Dos Pueblos, which split the league title with Lompoc, has three players on the First Team: Isabella Vasquez, Kamila Picket and Barbara Gonzalez.
Santa Barbara has three players on the First Team: Brianna Lopez, Hayden Randolph and Sophia Capeletti.
San Marcos' Sophia Orozco made the First Team.
Lompoc has three girls on the Second Team: Sarah Gavilanes, Katie Guzman and Breanna Contreras, the team's goalkeeper.
Cabrillo has two player on the Second Team, Kaylee Galindo and Alexia Wilhite.
Santa Ynez' three players on the Second Team are Amelia Villa, Claire Chirgwin and Sarah Johnston.
Dos Pueblos has four players on the Second Team: Gizela Zemeno, Sasha Runyen, Precious Nwosu and Payton Walker. Santa Barbara's two girls on the Second Team are Lia Rodriguez and Lizzie Goss.
San Marcos' Lily Bienstock is on the Second Team.
The Honorable Mention team features Lompoc's Sabrina Favela and Alondra Ibanez, Cabrillo's Atoinette Terrones and Maya Mendez; Santa Ynez' Rylee Fox, Briana Rodriguez Muro and Peyton Lishman; Dos Pueblos' Reyna Zuzunaga, Santa Barbara's Athena Bow-Graham, Mikayla Thoits and Kasia Wolf; and San Marcos' Anna Kirk, Kayla Julio, Julie Alaniz and Paige Ingram.