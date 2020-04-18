Soccer: Lompoc's Ayziah Simmons is our All-Area MVP

"It's a hard time for everyone right now and it’s crazy how one minute I was doing so much, going from dance to soccer to drama," Simmons said. "Wishing I could finally have time for myself and rest and now that’s all I can do and it’s been hard. I had not attended any track practices before everything happened, I was actually in the middle of deciding whether I wanted to split dance and track like I did my previous years or just stick to dance and pursue that for my senior year."

Simmons says missing out on nearly every important senior year activity over these last few weeks and possibly in the coming months has been and will be difficult.

"It’s crazy because you don’t realize what you have until it’s possible you won’t be able to have it anymore," she said. "Graduation is something us seniors look forward to since the day we enter school, being able to be have that recognition that we finally did it. It's something I think nobody imagined could be taken away so suddenly. The possibility that we won’t be able to walk across that stage is devastating. We worked so hard to get the goodbye we dreamed of since grade school and there’s a chance we might not get to.

"I had so many exciting things lined up for me these final months."

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.