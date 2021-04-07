Softball: Paso Robles exacts some revenge in 12-2 win over St. Joseph

Paso Robles got some revenge Wednesday evening.

After St. Joseph's softball team scored a 9-8 win over the Bearcats last week, Paso Robles evened the score in a game at St. Louis de Montfort.

Paso Robles hit two home runs and Jaiden Ralston nearly shutout and no-hit the Knights before the Bearcats came away with a 12-2 win in Orcutt.

Ralston carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning. St. Joseph's Dezirae Rodriguez, the Knights' leadoff hitter, got the lone hit for her team with an out in the sixth. Rodriguez drove in Anissa Ordonez with a line drive double to center field.

The game was called after the Knights hit in the bottom of the sixth with the Bearcats up 10 runs.

Ralston's final line: six innings pitched, one hit allowed, four walks, a hit batter and 14 strikeouts.

The Bearcats' dominant win Wednesday is even more surprising considering St. Joseph came into the game 5-2 on the season, a record that includes the 9-8 win over the Bearcats on March 31. Ralston did not pitch in that game.

This week's game, played at the Knights' homefield at St. Louis de Montfort Church in Orcutt, was tied after the first inning as neither team scored. But the Paso Robles bats woke up soon after, with the Bearcats scoring once in the second and four times in the third.

Mia Chambers singled in a run on a fly ball to center, scoring Andie Dizon, for the game's first run.

Hannah Chambers then smacked a three-run homer in the third to give the Bearcats a 4-0 advantage. Dizon then hit a solo shot to make it 5-0.