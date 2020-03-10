Cabrillo softball ready to play ball

The Cabrillo softball team got a late start to its 2020 season.
When Cabrillo hosted cross valley rival Lompoc last Friday, it was only the Conqs’ second game of the season.
The Conqs dropped their season-opener 9-0 on Friday, Feb. 28. That was their only game of the preseason.
It would be a full week before the girls got to play in another game. That ended in a 3-1 loss to Lompoc in both teams’ Channel League opener. The Conqs then lost 10-5 in extra inning to San Marcos on Monday.
"The girls showed a lot of improvement," said Cabrillo’s eighth-year head coach Adrian Abayari after Friday’s game. "Even in a loss, the girls kept battling out there."
By way of comparison, Lompoc (6-2) was playing its eighth game.
“While other teams were playing games, we were still holding tryouts,” said Abayari. “We also had to wait for several of our players to finish up their winter sports seasons including our three seniors. It’s just the byproduct of having successful winter programs.”
The seniors, first baseman Katie Heath (basketball), second baseman Antoinette Terrones (soccer) and left fielder Miiya Adames (wrestling), all play an important part in the Conqs’ success.
“It’s important that we all work hard, especially to set an example to the younger players,” said Heath, who is also on the school’s golf team in the fall. “It’s important that we show them that hard work pays off so when they are seniors, they’ll do the same for the younger players.”
“I want to go out with a bang this year. We all do,” said Terrones, who, along with Adames was a co-captain of the school’s cheer team this year. “I just like playing ball and being out here with the girls. We all get along so well. It’s important that they carry that with them throughout their careers.”
“We’re a big family,” said Adames. “On a lot of teams, the players don’t do much together outside of their team. We all talk, hang out — and the coaches are like another set of parents.”
“We can talk to our coaches about anything. They really care about us as more than softball players,” said Heath. “Their attitude makes us want to help the team and help our teammates so they can reach their full potential.”
“Just like the girls, I love this sport and put everything into it,” said Abayari. “I want to help the girls become better people, as opposed to just being better athletes. We teach them how to play the game, how to improve their skills to teach them about building a strong work ethic, a strong commitment which will help them with the future.
“The lessons they learn here can be applied throughout their lives.”
Taking the mound for the Conqs is Haliyah Johnson.
“She’s only a sophomore so that gives us more time to work with her,” said Abayari. “We’re working with her on developing new pitches. Helping her hit her spots, gain more consistency.”
Behind the plate is junior Liz Garcia.
“She’s a rock back there and helps give Haliyah even more confidence,” said Abayari. “Then with Katie at first and Antoinette at second, the right side of our infield is solid.”
Shortstop Mickenna Thompson has moved from the junior varsity to varsity and has already taken charge of the position.
“She’s only a sophomore,” said Abayari. “We brought her up from the JV for a couple games last year and saw how good should she could be. She knew this was her chance to step up, take charge and take the roll of shortstop and she’s doing a great job.”
In the fifth and sixth innings of Friday’s game, Thompson made four straight putouts and made each look easy.
With Thompson’s help, Johnson needed just four pitches to get through the sixth.
First pitch, a ground out to short.
Second pitch, ground out to short.
Third pitch, strike followed by a fourth pitch ground out to short.
And the first out of the next inning — another ground out to short.
“Pretty impressive,” said Abayari. “She’s really taking charge out there.”
At third base is junior Sophia Mendez.
“It’s a new position for her,” said Abayari. “We basically had open auditions for third. She showed the most promise in terms of being more fearless than any of the others. You have to be fearless to play the hot corner.”
The outfield, from left field to right, has the senior Adames, Alina Terrones, Antoinette’s younger sister, and Alexia Wilhite.
"Alina is a sophomore and she started for us as a freshman last year and Alexia is a junior and she also has been out there since her freshman year," said Abayari. “The way we play, we pitch so the other teams hit to the right side, to first, second, right field or center field. That’s where we put our strongest defenders. But if they hit it to the left side, we’re covered with some excellent defenders over there as well.
“These girls are all as competitive as can be. Winning games is nice but developing good people is the best.”
The Conqs played in the Santa Fe Tournament on Saturday. Results were not available at press time.