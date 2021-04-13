Softball: Lompoc hosts Cabrillo Wednesday

Lompoc is scheduled to host Cabrillo in a softball game Wednesday. First pitch is slated for 3:30 p.m.

Lompoc has four quality wins on the year.

The Braves beat Santa Ynez in two games to start the season, routing the Pirates 18-3 and 10-0. Cheyenne Cordova hit three home runs in the wins over Santa Ynez and Haley Larsh hit another.

Lompoc beat St. Joseph, a solid team, 5-4 as Cordova drove in the winning run on an RBI single that brought Rita Hernandez home to score.

Cabrillo is 1-1 on the season with an 8-2 win over Santa Barbara and a 7-4 loss to Santa Ynez.

College baseball

Hancock falls to Mt. San Jacinto

Hancock's comeback effort in the season opener against Mt. San Jacinto fell short as the Eagles capitalized on power hitting en route to a 15-11 victory on Saturday.

Joey Freitas had a productive showing at the plate, going 2-for-4 while recording two RBIs and one run.

Righetti grad Jake Steels and former Lompoc standout Jeff Ray also posted solid numbers at the plate, combining for five RBIs and two runs.

Mt. San Jacinto wasted no time getting ahead with an 11-run showing in the top of the second frame and a single-run homer in the top of the third. Jacob Ortega got Hancock on the board and notched his first home run of the season with a shot over the right-center fence in the bottom of the third.

The Eagles notched an additional run in the top of the fifth.

RJ Clayton got the bats rolling to open play in the fifth frame with a triple in his first at-bat of the inning.