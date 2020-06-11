You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
St. Joseph standout Skylar Johnson eyes softball future at Tufts University in Massachusetts
top story

St. Joseph standout Skylar Johnson eyes softball future at Tufts University in Massachusetts

{{featured_button_text}}

Skylar Johnson had heard about the UC scene.

She decided it was not for her, so the St. Joseph senior will pitch for the Tufts University softball team and attend school there next school year.

“My brother goes to UC Irvine, which is a big school in California, so I know what it’s like from him,” Skylar Johnson said.

“I wanted to go to a smaller school, not in California, and I wanted to get a good education along with playing softball.”

UC Irvine’s enrollment for the fall semester was listed at 33,467. The enrollment at Tufts, a private research university in Medford, Massachusetts, was listed at 10,872.

Johnson is a hard-throwing right-hander who helped lead the Knights to the divisional quarterfinals in 2018, her sophomore year there.

That was Johnson’s first year on the team after transferring from Arroyo Grande. It was also the Knights’ last season in the CIF Southern Section.

St. Joseph joined most of the other area sports programs in a move to the Central Section that took effect at the start of the 2018-19 school year.

Johnson went on a visit to Tufts last fall and, “When I stepped on the campus, I loved it,” she said.

“I had a couple of other schools that were interested, but they weren’t really what I wanted.”

Tufts competes in the NCAA’s Division 3. The Jumbos went 32-10 in 2019 and won a conference championship.

They went out in the second round of the Division 3 regionals.

Tufts never got in a game in 2020 before the NCAA cancelled the rest of the spring season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As far as any aid to attend Tufts goes, “It’s a Division 3 school, so it can’t give athletic scholarships,” Johnson said.

“I will get some aid to go there. I will be able to go there and get a great education without incurring a lot of student debt.”

Johnson said that when she visited Tufts, “I met with the coaches and I went to a couple of classes with the players so I could really get a feel for it, and I loved it.”

Photos: Skylar Johnson's days at St. Joseph High

Skylar Johnson had heard about the UC scene.

She decided it was not for her, so the St. Joseph senior will pitch for the Tufts University softball team and attend school there next school year.

“My brother goes to UC Irvine, which is a big school in California, so I know what it’s like from him,” Skylar Johnson said.

1 of 29

As far as the prospect for an on-time start to the 2020 Tufts fall semester in the midst of the pandemic, “I’m not positive yet,” said Johnson.

“I know they haven’t made a decision yet. They’re kind of waiting to see what Massachusetts is allowing. If they can, they’re going to start normally.”

She said, “I think I will major in psychology there, but I’m not sure yet.”

Johnson played volleyball her sophomore and junior years at St. Joseph. She was on the basketball team early in her senior season but eventually gave that up as well to concentrate on softball.

“I’d been doing a lot of traveling and couldn’t give 100 percent to any other sport, so I decided it would be better to not (play),” Johnson said.

The St. Joseph softball team was sitting at 3-3 when the pandemic wiped out the remainder of the 2020 spring high school season statewide.

With group workouts cancelled, “I’ve been doing stuff at home. I have a pitching mat, and a donut I throw into a couple of times a week,” said Johnson.

+5
Rodeo stars Ethan, Maggie Usher carry on amidst pandemic

Rodeo stars Ethan, Maggie Usher carry on amidst pandemic

Brother and sister Ethan and Maggie Usher were among the four Cal Poly rodeo team members who had qualified for the 2020 College National Finals Rodeo, Maggie in goat tying and Ethan in steer wrestling. The Machado brothers, Righetti High School graduates Chance and Cutter, had also qualified. The Machado brothers met the standard in team roping.

The 2020 CNFR was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With schools closed because of the pandemic, Johnson, like millions of other students, has been a distance learner since mid-March.

“I definitely would rather be in a classroom,” she said.

“Online learning had its ups and downs, but it wasn’t impossible.”

Central Coast Classic Series: We look back at some the biggest games in the area's history

With a little extra time on our hands, we are taking a look into the past of prep sports on the Central Coast. Our sports staff has been going through our archives searching for photos and stories highlighting some of the most pivotal games area teams have played over the last two decades.

You can support the hard work of our local sports team by signing up for a News+ Membership

Player of the Decade: We're looking for the top player of the last 10 seasons

The sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News is looking for the top football player from Northern Santa Barbara County and South San Luis Obispo County over the last 10 seasons of high school ball.

See who our nominees are thus far.

Senior Spotlight Series: Profiles of area nominees for Athlete of the Year and Student Athlete of the Year

Our 'Senior Spotlight' series is aimed at highlighting senior student-athletes who have had their final year of high school disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak. The athletes featured here were their school's nominee for Athlete of the Year or Student Athlete of the Year for the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table's end-of-year banquet that has been canceled due to the outbreak.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.