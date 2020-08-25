St. Joseph is first area high school to resume athletic activities

After no activity for months, the St. Joseph High campus is buzzing this week.
The Knights have resumed athletic activities on campus, consisting of outdoor conditioning for various sports, this week.
Organized athletics have been scarce in the area since March, when all high school and college events were postponed and eventually canceled as the spread of COVID-19 began to worsen across the nation.
St. Joseph High, which has yet to resume in-school instruction, reopened its campus to athletes on Monday, though all activities were held outdoors. For instance, basketball players were seen training on the school's tennis courts.
St. Joseph Athletic Director Tom Mott said the school used its return-to-play plan from the summer and made a few adjustments to have students return to campus as fall nears. The school did have a week of training on campus in June, but that was eventually shut down by the county. Mott said athletes in all grade levels in boys and girls basketball and soccer, girls volleyball, football, baseball and cheer returned to campus Monday.
The California Department of Public Health announced new guidelines for youth sports to resume on Aug. 3.
"When California sent out guidelines several weeks back, each county had their own interpretation of the guidelines," Mott said. "We talked to the county, the Department of Public Health, and we're not part of a district, so the Archdiocese of Los Angeles gave us guidance. We took the return-to-play plan that we used in the summer and modified it slightly."
The Knights are the first school in the area to have athletes back on campus after the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) pushed all sports back to the start of 2021 earlier this summer. The high school football season is set to start Jan. 7-8. Some teams can start training in December. The high school athletic calendar has been shifted from three seasons to two, with a winter season and a spring season. California junior colleges have also pushed sports to 2021, with a shortened football season set to start in February.
The California guidelines on youth sports permits only conditioning currently, such as running drills or body-weight exercises. Indoor training is only allowed in counties where gyms and fitness centers are open. Santa Barbara County has yet to reopen those types of facilities.
Mott said the plan is for the school to continue these types of workouts through Sept. 2.
"I think I walked around campus several times and it was great to see all the kids on campus," Mott said. "I feel we did a doggone good job of making sure they were wearing masks at all times. If there was a really intense drill, we'd leave it up to the coach's discretion and they'd wear their mask around their neck for one drill.
"I think for the kids, we could've made them do 10 suicides and they'd be happy just be back at school doing something."
Mott said the students filled out health-screening questionnaires when entering campus and each athlete had their temperatures checked.
With the private school the only one in the area to resume athletics, Mott understands supporters of other schools may feel the Knights are getting a head start. Mott says he would like to see every school resume athletics and on-campus instruction as soon as possible.
"Our goal is for everybody to back on campus and resume learning," he said. "Throughout this whole process, we've been talking to area ADs. I think one of the things mentioned was how we were able to start in the summer and that helped other schools go to their district and have some proof that it can work.
"A lot of people are waiting and seeing if they can replicate what other schools are doing. Hopefully everything goes as planned."
Schools in the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District have yet to get clearance to resume activities, according to one district AD. Lompoc High Athletic Director Claudia Terrones and Cabrillo AD Gary West said Tuesday that the Braves and Conquistadores are set to resume Sept. 8.
With fewer than 500 students, St. Joseph has different advantages and challenges than large public schools in terms of athletics. Mott said 75 percent of the student body at St. Joseph plays at least one sport.
"What I've told all of our coaches is that these aren't practices, they aren't tryouts," he said, "it's just an opportunity to get some exercise and see classmates. It will be great for the students' mental health.
"Anything they can do to get outside and feel something that resembles normal will help them mentally more than anything."
