Coronavirus concern leads to Channel League cancellations

+2 Santa Barbara County officials limit court personnel, Main Jail visitation in response to coronavirus Santa Barbara County officials on Thursday have limited public access to court and jail facilities in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as the national response to preventing spread of the disease intensifies.

“All non-league matches/games will be canceled for the rest of the season so it frees up space to reschedule for league competitions.

“For now, practices with your team are allowed. I will be updating everyone as I know more information. School is still staying open, but that could change at any moment. We will continue to be updated by the CDC, the Governor, the President, and WHO (World Health Organization). Thank you for your patience and understanding through all of this.”

“Right now, our teams are practicing but that could change,” said West. “We’re following the directives of our district office so we can practice but other than that, we’re in limbo. We don’t have any opponents except maybe Lompoc High.

+2 Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County: Foodbank gearing up for COVID-19 outbreak If the Central Coast experiences a COVID-19 outbreak, officials with Foodbank of Santa Barbara County expect the need for nutritional assistance will increase as self-quarantines, school closures and business disruptions reduce consumer activities, eliminate school lunches and leave workers without paychecks.

“Lompoc is in the same boat and we may get together with Athletic Director Claudia Terrones and see if we can play all our Cabrillo/Lompoc games in everything but track and then, when we get the okay, re-schedule everyone else but who knows what’s going to happen. By tomorrow, everything could change again.”

“I’m not at all concerned about coronavirus, at least not yet,” said Cabrillo girls swimming coach and government teacher Scott Alvarez. “We’ll go forward, business as usual, until our school or school district tells us not to do it anymore.