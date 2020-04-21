Synthetic turf being installed as Huyck Stadium sees renovation project progress

Natural grass has covered the Huyck Stadium surface for all of its 57 years.
That has changed over the last five months.
The grass surface, which was run on by football greats like Napoleon Kaufman, Sheldon Canley and Vai Taua, has been removed and artificial turf is being installed, with the bulk of the work being completed this week as part of a $3.8 million project by the Lompoc Unified School District and the Campaign for the Lompoc Community Track and Field.
The team hoping to make the most use of it first is Lompoc High's football team.
"I think the only thing that's going to change is the turf," Lompoc football coach Andrew Jones said. "Everyone is kind of going to the turf. We've been the only ones continuing to have grass and we were having so many issues with gophers.
"I gotta give it to them, but the (gophers) didn't outsmart me, I must've killed at least 300 on that campus. It's a lot of work maintaining that field, setting traps."
All of the high schools in the Santa Maria Valley have long had synthetic tracks and turf fields in their football stadiums. Santa Barbara schools have also transitioned to synthetic surfaces and Santa Ynez High is already on its second turf field. Arroyo Grande and Nipomo high schools have undergone stadium renovation projects but opted to keep natural grass surfaces.
The district field at Huyck Stadium will also host the Cabrillo football and Lompoc High soccer teams. The Cabrillo and Lompoc track and field teams will make use of the new all-weather track that is being installed. Youth teams will also play on the synthetic field that allows for play in rainy conditions.
"We can host a youth football Super Bowl and not have to go to a gopher-infested park," Jones said. "Community members can walk the track, we can host a track meet and not get dirty and have orange clay track all over the place. I'm going to miss the grass, but that grass didn't look like it did when I played there."
The annual Kiwanis Track and Field Meet is also held at Huyck Stadium each spring.
Early renderings of the field surface featured a Lompoc High logo on one 30-yard line and a Cabrillo logo on the opposite 30-yard line, though at press time it couldn't be confirmed if that was the final layout.
"I'm excited that we will be getting to play at the renovated stadium with the new turf," said Gary West, Cabrillo High's athletic director. "I think it's great for the whole community and look forward to Cabrillo competing hard every night we play there."
West was hoping that Cabrillo's football team could also occasionally practice on the field.
Jones admits he has an affinity for the grass surface, one he played on at Lompoc High in the early 2000s, but acknowledges the synthetic turf has too many advantages.
"I would've taken a Kentucky bluegrass mixed with ryegrass that looks cherry all the time, but the that's the Rose Bowl and something you can't practice on every day," Jones said. "I love grass, but at this point turf is the safest option.
"A lot of people have been trying to get this done for a long time and I'm just glad it's finally getting done, not just for our student-athletes but our community as well."
Jones said the first scheduled football game to be played on the new surface is the Lompoc freshman game against Paso Robles on Thursday, Aug. 27. Lompoc is scheduled to host Paso Robles on Friday, Aug. 28 in its varsity season opener, though the coronavirus pandemic has all future plans up in the air.
"We hope to start practice on time, but obviously everything is depending on this whole pandemic right now," Jones said. "I mean we'll not practice until we are allowed to practice."
The project was set to be completed on May 28. The lead contractors are Byrom-Davey and RL Construction. The project also calls for the addition of a community fitness zone. That area, which will be open to the public when the stadium is not in use by the school district, will be located on the southern end of the stadium.
The project’s costs are being split equally by LUSD and the Campaign for the Lompoc Community Track and Field, which reported in December that it had raised more than $1.6 million.
