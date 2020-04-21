Synthetic turf being installed as Huyck Stadium sees renovation project progress

The district field at Huyck Stadium will also host the Cabrillo football and Lompoc High soccer teams. The Cabrillo and Lompoc track and field teams will make use of the new all-weather track that is being installed. Youth teams will also play on the synthetic field that allows for play in rainy conditions.

"We can host a youth football Super Bowl and not have to go to a gopher-infested park," Jones said. "Community members can walk the track, we can host a track meet and not get dirty and have orange clay track all over the place. I'm going to miss the grass, but that grass didn't look like it did when I played there."

The annual Kiwanis Track and Field Meet is also held at Huyck Stadium each spring.

Early renderings of the field surface featured a Lompoc High logo on one 30-yard line and a Cabrillo logo on the opposite 30-yard line, though at press time it couldn't be confirmed if that was the final layout.

"I'm excited that we will be getting to play at the renovated stadium with the new turf," said Gary West, Cabrillo High's athletic director. "I think it's great for the whole community and look forward to Cabrillo competing hard every night we play there."

West was hoping that Cabrillo's football team could also occasionally practice on the field.