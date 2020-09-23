The Dailey Bailey: Is transferring worth it?

High school transfers always seem to grab headlines.
But earlier this month, the story of Jake Garcia, the SoCal QB who transferred to a high school in Georgia because California isn't playing football this fall, made national news.
Garcia's case was unlike anything we had ever seen before: His parents decided to legally separate to allow their son to be immediately eligible to play for Valdosta High, a Georgia powerhouse.
Georgia high school rules mandate that a complete family unit must move to the school's district for a player to be immediately eligible. Garcia's mother couldn't leave her job to move to Georgia so the Garcias separated. (According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Jake Garcia's eligibility is now under investigation by the Georgia High School Association after he played one game and the family's story was featured by ESPN).
But the case of Jake Garcia, who's committed to play for USC, got me thinking about transfers and recruiting in high school and how I feel about it all.
Transferring has become synonymous with recruiting. Did Jake Garcia just happen to pick Valdosta High in Georgia on a whim? No, I'm sure there was an agreement in place between the family and the coaching staff before he enrolled.
Does recruiting in high school exist? Absolutely. Should it exist? I'm not sure. I mean, it does seem to take a lot of the fun out of it.
Should kids be freely able to transfer or attend to any school they want? That's probably not a great idea.
I think the best way to judge transferring and recruiting is to use one simple question: What's best for the kid?
Ok, and maybe a follow-up question: Do the decision-makers have the kid's best interest at heart?
If switching high schools or going to a private school is a kid's best option to succeed, then I don't have a problem with it. Countless kids have been helped by going to a new situation. But just as many have been used by coaches who just want to win.
I understand the hate recruiting and transferring gets in high school, but I also think complaining about it is wasting your breath.
If I was playing, my take on it would be, 'Ok. You guys want to try and build a high school super team? Well me and my friends I've played with since we were kids are going to do whatever we can to beat you. And when we do, it'll feel amazing.'
But, yes, facing a school with a lot of transfers would be frustrating.
I think it's also a real-world teaching moment. That's pretty much how life goes. There will always be someone or something bending the rules, taking advantage of a loophole. You will not like and there will be very little you can do about it. But you have to carry on.
Now let's apply some of these measures to the case of Jake Garcia and his family. Was having his parents dissolve their marriage to move to Georgia for his senior year of high school the best thing for the kid? I don't see how you could argue that move is in his best interest.
Garcia already has dozens of offers and is committed to play for USC. What is there to gain by playing a season of football with teammates you don't really know in a town you're not connected to thousands of miles away from home?
(By the way, this is Garcia's fourth high school, which I guess makes switching schools a little easier. He played for Long Beach Poly as a freshman, transferred to Narbonne and then switched to La Habra).
Why go through all this? And I won't buy that it's just a sign of how badly Garcia wants to be great. That he's making sacrifices.
Kids are not robots. They do not need to be making these kinds of moves at this age, especially during a pandemic.
You can be a successful high-level athlete and have a normal life off the field. Jumping through these hoops to play high school ball makes that a lot harder.
