The Other Guys: Curry Parham was effective and efficient with the Knights
top story
The Other Guys

From the What you need to know for Friday, September 18 series

Curry Parham earned the starting quarterback job at St. Joseph as a junior in 2012.

That seemed to work out just fine for the Knights. 

Though Parham lost his first career start, he captained St. Joseph to wins in their next six games en route to a PAC 7 League championship. Parham's efficiency was off the charts as the Knights won eight of nine games at one point that year. He did not throw an interception until the final game of the season.

Parham started the season throwing 16 touchdown passes with no interceptions. He finished the year completing 57% of his passes for 1,913 yards and 16 touchdowns with just one interception that came in the final game of the season. The Knights went 8-3 and claimed the PAC 7 League title in their second season playing against the bigger schools in the area. 

Parham wasn't just a play-maker through the air, he was also able to use his legs effectively. Parham rushed 84 times for 556 yards and two more touchdowns in 2012. 

Parham returned to lead the Knights as a senior in 2013. St. Joseph won its first four games of the year before running into some trouble in the PAC 7 League and finishing 7-4 overall. Parham started that year with seven touchdowns and no interceptions through the first four games, but was picked off twice in 47 attempts against Righetti in a defeat that year. 

The Knights went 3-3 in the PAC 7 League as Parham threw 13 touchdowns against six interceptions for 1,848 yards. 

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound signal-caller was forced to use his legs more as a senior as he carried the ball 160 times for 494 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2013. 

In his two seasons leading the Knights, Parham was an efficient quarterback who was capable of making big plays while also consistently piling up yards, but his most impressive statistic is clearly this: He threw 505 passes with just seven of those ending up as interceptions, meaning 1.3% of his passes were turnovers, an Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson type of interception rate.

After St. Joseph, Parham threw for 16 touchdowns in two seasons at Hancock College. 

He then went on to play a Tabor College in Kansas for two years. Parham threw 39 touchdowns in two seasons there against just eight interceptions. He threw for over 3,500 yards and scored 12 rushing touchdowns in his two years with the Bluejays.

