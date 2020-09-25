The Other Guys: Let's remember Luke Wilson's senior year at Righetti

Player Profile: Luke Wilson Righetti DB/WR (2011-12) 77 catches for 1,156 yards, 7 TDs

214 total tackles in 18 varsity games

Averaged 14 tackles per game as SR

Intercepted 6 passes for Righetti

Won CIF State title in wrestling as SR

Wrestled at Cal Poly through 2017-18

Luke Wilson had a historic athletic career at Righetti High.

Wilson's top high school accomplishment came in the spring of his senior year in 2013. Wilson ended Righetti High's 36-year drought at the state wrestling meet with a dominant run to the 152-pound title. Even with a proud wrestling tradition, state titles are rare in the Santa Maria Valley.

But Wilson did it. He also went on to wrestle at Cal Poly, battling through an injury-plagued career with the Mustangs.

Though Wilson achieved remarkable individual success on the mat at Righetti, let's not forget how good the kid was in the ultimate team sport: Luke Wilson was also a hell of a football player.

Wilson, who played under his father Gary, was a standout defensive back and receiver for the Warriors. He formed a dynamic duo with quarterback Troy Prober in 2012 as Wilson caught 68 passes that year for 1,064 yards and seven touchdowns.

Wilson had some monster games that season. He finished with 11 grabs for 140 yards and a score vs. Paso Robles. He had 176 yards on nine catches with three scores and somehow the Warriors lost 38-35 to San Luis Obispo. The following week, Wilson had eight catches for 160 yards in a tough 46-34 loss to Arroyo Grande.