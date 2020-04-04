The spring of our discontent: Athletic directors react to high school sports season cancelled

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In a statement that was likely widely expected, CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti made it official Friday.

In a news release issued from the CIF state office in Sacramento, Nocetti announced that the rest of the CIF spring season statewide has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Based on the recent statements issued by Governor (Gavin) Newsom and State Superintendent of Instruction Tony Thurmond, regarding schools turning to distance learning for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) does not see an avenue for the spring sports season to continue."

It was a challenging day for Cabrillo athletic director Gary West and Lompoc AD Claudia Terrones.

West said: "I am saddened for our athletes, and our school, but I also realize that some things are way bigger than sports. We get reminded of that from time to time. I am more concerned with our health and welfare of our students and their families, not just physically, but mentally and emotionally."