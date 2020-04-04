The spring of our discontent: Athletic directors react to high school sports season cancelled

In a statement that was likely widely expected, CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti made it official Friday.
In a news release issued from the CIF state office in Sacramento, Nocetti announced that the rest of the CIF spring season statewide has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
“Based on the recent statements issued by Governor (Gavin) Newsom and State Superintendent of Instruction Tony Thurmond, regarding schools turning to distance learning for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) does not see an avenue for the spring sports season to continue."
It was a challenging day for Cabrillo athletic director Gary West and Lompoc AD Claudia Terrones.
West said: "I am saddened for our athletes, and our school, but I also realize that some things are way bigger than sports. We get reminded of that from time to time. I am more concerned with our health and welfare of our students and their families, not just physically, but mentally and emotionally."
"I am emotional for so many reasons, but my number one priority is for the seniors," Terrones said in a message Saturday. "This is by far the best class I have been around in my 16 years at Lompoc High School. They are athletic, smart, talented, caring and so much more. I have watched them grow into amazing young adults. Athletics has been a part of their high school career and an integral part of our community. I commend the seniors on an outstanding four years. I thank you for giving our school your best through all the battles. You are and always will be “Brave” in all you do.
"Continue to work hard in all you do, battle through the hard times, celebrate the good ones... obstacles in life aren’t meant to stop you, they are meant for you to stop and think about the game plan, strategizing ways to accomplish getting through them. Believe in yourself and the drive that is within you."
The ruling from the CIF commissioners ends the sports seasons for the area's CIF Central Section and Southern Section teams. The spring sports include baseball, softball, boys golf, swimming and diving, cheer, boys tennis, track and field for both boys and girls and boys volleyball.
Rob Wigod, the CIF Southern Section commissioner, released a statement Friday afternoon.
"Today, the CIF State Oﬃce, in coordination with the 10 CIF Sections around the state, made the incredibly diﬃcult decision to cancel the spring sports championships at the state and section levels," Wigod said. "In arriving at this decision, I know that my colleagues and I thought of our student-athletes first, as in everything we do and our entire organization does, each and every day. The health and safety of our student-athletes is always our highest priority, and it is with that in mind that we did what we believed we had to do, not only for them, but for all our stakeholders.
"These are unprecedented times for all of us and the most difficult situation I have faced in my 20 years working for the CIF Southern Section office."
"Right now, the only thing we can really do is stay positive with both our teachers, coaches and athletes," West added. "I'm posting on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram different positive messages daily until we can get back. I'm a firm believer in a positive mindset and if you give yourself a positive vibe daily for 21 days, you can change your mindset and that's what I'm trying to do with Cabrillo and specifically athletics.
"I am working daily on emails and phone calls and anything I can do. Yesterday, I was able to deliver packets and tablets to families that couldn't make it to Cabrillo to pick theirs up. This was helpful to them I'm sure, but really gave me a boost."
