They're back: High school sports resume with cross country dual set for Friday

Wallace said Friday's dual meet against Mission Prep will take place at the Saints' football stadium. Typically high school cross country races are held at parks or local tracks, such as the one at the Elks Unocal Events Center.

"We are just running on the track because our campus is under construction, but we will keep times and score," Wallace said in a text message.

Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties were both under the Southern California regional stay-at-home order since mid-December. Gov. Newsom lifted that order on Jan. 25, moving the area to the purple tier of the state's reopening guidelines.

The sports that were categorized in that tier in the California Department of Public Health's guidelines can now resume.

The CDPH grouped sports like cross country, tennis, golf, swimming, and track and field into the purple tier as they're low-contact sports deemed less likely to aid the spread of the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Gov. Newsom spoke on the current situation regarding high school athletics, stating that the recent conversation has centered around football and the hope to have a season before school is out in June. Two football players in the San Diego area filed a lawsuit suing the Newsom administration in the wake of the football season being delayed and possibly canceled.