VCA football ends unconventional season with a win

It wasn't conventional and it wasn't always pretty, but the Lions got it done.

Valley Christian Academy completed a football season.

The 8-man Lions played three games this spring, hosting a pair and traveling to Trona in San Bernardino County for one of the most unique football experiences in the state.

The Lions went 2-1, completing their slate with a 22-0 win over Sun Valley North Valley Military Institute on Saturday.

The Lions took the opportunity to honor their three seniors in that game: Timmy Trenkle, Matthew Holihan and Greg Smith.

Getting any games in was especially difficult for a small school like VCA, which plays 8-man football. The school has an enrollment of about 50 students. Pete Fortier, the school's coach and athletic director, said he had 19 boys on the team this spring, which is a typical turnout.

Finding suitable opponents was the toughest aspect of a COVID-19-impacted season.

"There were more Division 1 schools playing than D2 schools and with no playoffs it made for a challenge to find games," Fortier said. "Even trying to schedule for next year has been difficult because some schools aren't playing. But we were fortunate to get this game Saturday. This school called me a week ago, we scheduled it and we beat 'em."

The Lions played two home games, beating Hesperia Sage Oak 22-0 in their first home game, but they also traveled to Trona High School and played at their notorious homefield known as 'The Pit.'

It's an all-dirt field.

"That was an experience," Fortier said. The Lions lost 56-14.