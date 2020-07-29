Chip Fenenga, Santa Ynez's record-setting volleyball coach, elected to CIF Hall of Fame

Chip Fenenga has earned a lifetime's worth of accolades, but it seems as though the honors don't ever stop.

One more has been added to the list: Fenenga has been elected to the CIF Southern Section Hall of Fame.

Fenenga becomes the second coach from Santa Ynez High School to earn that recognition, joining former Santa Ynez basketball coaching legend JoAnn Reck, who was inducted in 2018.

Though the rare honor is aimed at distinguishing careers that saw unparalleled success on the playing field, Fenenga said it has a different meaning for him.

"It’s one of those things that tells you you’ve been doing it a long time, which means you're old," Fenenga quipped.

On a serious note, Fenenga admitted that he was "really proud for the kids that played volleyball here and proud for the school and the sport in the area."

"We were part of a bunch of good teams over here over the last 20 or so years," Fenenga said.

Fenenga founded the boys volleyball program at Santa Ynez and led teams to jaw-dropping levels of success. The Pirates won seven CIF Southern Section titles and made the finals 10 times. The boys program qualified for the playoffs 29 years in a row and set CIF records with 19 consecutive league championships, 208 straight league wins and four straight CIFSS titles, according to athletic director Ashley Coelho.

Fenenga also coached girls volleyball at Santa Ynez and won a total of 30 league championships across both sports. His boys teams won 75 percent of their matches, with him reaching 476 wins as head coach. The Pirates were named the mythical national champions by Volleyball Monthly.