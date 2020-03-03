Volleyball: Pioneer Valley opens season with convincing sweep of Righetti

With one swing of his right arm, Pioneer Valley's Shemar Arriola ended Tuesday night's match against Righetti.

The kill from Arriola capped the Panthers' dominant 3-0 sweep of cross-town rival Righetti. The set scores were 25-20 in the first set, 25-10 in the second and 25-20 in the third. The Panthers were down 22-20 in the third set, but rallied with five straight points to close out the season-opening win.

"It feels amazing, these guys put in so much work during practices and it's only a testament to their dedication to come back from a deficit like that," said Pioneer Valley coach Ralph Quintana. "They didn't give up on their plays and didn't give up on each other."

Ebba Tefera led the Panthers with 11 kills and 13 digs.

"He's just a beast on the court," Quintana said of Tefera.

Arriola had five aces and five kills for the Panthers.

"But it was really a team effort, not one person stood out," Quintana added.

Pioneer Valley and Righetti were tied at 16 in the first set and was down 19-17 at one point in the frame before rallying. They jumped out to a 7-1 lead, then built it to 14-1 and eventually 20-5 before winning 25-10.