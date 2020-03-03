Volleyball: Pioneer Valley opens season with convincing sweep of Righetti

With one swing of his right arm, Pioneer Valley's Shemar Arriola ended Tuesday night's match against Righetti.
The kill from Arriola capped the Panthers' dominant 3-0 sweep of cross-town rival Righetti. The set scores were 25-20 in the first set, 25-10 in the second and 25-20 in the third. The Panthers were down 22-20 in the third set, but rallied with five straight points to close out the season-opening win.
"It feels amazing, these guys put in so much work during practices and it's only a testament to their dedication to come back from a deficit like that," said Pioneer Valley coach Ralph Quintana. "They didn't give up on their plays and didn't give up on each other."
Ebba Tefera led the Panthers with 11 kills and 13 digs.
"He's just a beast on the court," Quintana said of Tefera.
Arriola had five aces and five kills for the Panthers.
"But it was really a team effort, not one person stood out," Quintana added.
Pioneer Valley completes sweep of Righetti with 25-22 win in third set. Panthers were down 22-20 but scored final five points to wrap it up. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/Gmxx4cCJFw— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) March 4, 2020
Pioneer Valley and Righetti were tied at 16 in the first set and was down 19-17 at one point in the frame before rallying. They jumped out to a 7-1 lead, then built it to 14-1 and eventually 20-5 before winning 25-10.
Righetti held a slim lead for much of the third set, going up 9-7 and then 15-10. But the Panthers closed the gap with a Tefera kill knotting the score at 17-all.
An ace from Righetti's Jesse Gabriel gave the Warriors a 19-18 lead and a kill from Isaac Robles made it 20-18. But a bad serve and a kill attempt that landed out tied the score at 20. A kill from Righetti's Manny Gonzalez on a hard serve from Arriola gave the Warriors a 21-20 lead and a kill from Tate Bradley put the Warriors up 22-20.
Tefera then got a kill to make it 22-21 before Adrian Salazar served up an ace to tie the score and another to put the Panthers in front 23-22. Arriola had a kill to make it 24-22 and then another, final kill to lock up the win.
"I had never beaten Righetti, I know that," Tefera said after the match. "So it feels really good to beat these guys, last year we lost in four or five sets. Now, to finally beat them in three, feels amazing."
Baseball
Hancock 8, Oxnard 7
R.J. Clayton hit a walk-off double, driving in Trevor Garcia with the winning run, and the Bulldogs (7-9, 2-4) edged the Condors (5-12, 3-3) in a Western State Conference North Division game at Hancock’s John Osborne Field.
The Bulldogs responded after the Condors rallied to tie after trailing 7-3.
Jacob Ruley went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs for the Bulldogs.
Softball
Orcutt Academy 5, Coast Union 4
With the Spartans down 4-3, Arianna Contreras hit a two-run, two-out single in the bottom of the sixth and Orcutt Academy edged the Broncos at Lakeview Junior High School for a non-league win to stay unbeaten.
Danica Black went 4-for-4 and scored three Orcutt runs. Contreras went 3-for-4 with three RBIs.