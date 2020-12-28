Weighting game: Can Cabrillo's sterling new on-campus weight room level the playing field?

Can cast iron and steel turn into wins and championships?

Cabrillo High School sure thinks so.

In fact, the Conquistadores have completely renovated their once outdated weight room this month betting on it.

Cabrillo athletic director Gary West calls the renovations a "game-changer."

West oversaw the changes to the weight room, which included knocking down walls, ripping out flooring and adding tons of new equipment.

"When you walk into a weight room like that you just want to work out," West said of the newly furnished facility. "Our old room was functional, not motivational. This new room is more motivational. It's a game-changer."

The Conqs added four dual weight racks that serve as eight lifting stations for exercises like the bench press and squat. The school also added turf to push weight sleds and other weight machines and machines to help with body weight exercises. West said the changes should help Cabrillo compete with Lompoc High in some of the sports they're trailing in, like football.

"Part of what this weight room is going to do is keep kids at Cabrillo," West said. "We were trying to compete with another school that has a phenomenal program down there. Now we are competing and football is mostly where we want to be more competitive. It helps the kids with their attitude in the weight room."

Cabrillo has had consecutive winless seasons in football and has won one game over the last three seasons. Cabrillo, on the other hand, has been consistently competitive in other sports, like water polo, swimming and especially girls and boys basketball.