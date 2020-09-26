Terri Cecchine has a passion for growing girls wrestling programs

Immediately after the COVID-19 pandemic curtailed one of Dr. Terri Cecchine’s wrestling passions, she went headlong into her other wrestling passion.

Cecchine had just finished her first season as an assistant coach for the Cabrillo High School girls wrestling program when schools closed in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That meant no in-person group workouts for Cecchine to help monitor, so she turned her full attention to fund raising for the scholarship foundation she established.

“The foundation is called Feminism, Wrestling, Equality,” Cecchine noted. The scholarship program is designed to help female wrestlers.

Through fundraising she did by selling wrestling gear on her website, Cecchine said she was able to raise some $2,000, enough for two $1,000 scholarships.

“My plan was to award the scholarships at the CIT Tournament at Morro Bay High School in December, but that was cancelled because of the pandemic,” said Cecchine.

“The first two scholarships are going to be for one (high school) senior and one non-senior. They will help (the recipients) continue with their education and, in the case of a junior college, pay for an entire semester.”

Cecchine said that her foundation was suffering from a lack of applicants because of insufficient exposure.

Since, “There have been 10-15 more applicants,” she said.

“I’m a jiu jitsu fighter, and I’ve been able to increase my fundraising through my friends in the jiu jitsu community, and through coaches who are purchasing gear to help their wrestling programs.”