Cress Pass: We must start taking steps, no matter how small, in a return to normalcy

According to news reports, the National Hockey League is looking to re-start its season in July. I don't think that's unrealistic.

The league re-starting in July will have been sufficient time for all NHL players to have quarantined at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, though league officials have reportedly said that it would take the players a couple of weeks to get back in playing shape.

Some semblance of a season, however limited, could put the teams' staffs back to work and alleviate the economic pain the pandemic has caused staffs around the league.

Some health experts have said studies of the virus indicates that it is a type that loses steam during hot and humid weather, so that could be another factor that makes July a good time for an NHL re-start, if any re-start is possible.

Another plus the players have going for them is that professional athletes have tended to get tested for the virus rather quickly (that they seemed to be tested early much more quickly than most of the rest of us has been a topic of some controversy, but that is another subject).

It's important to note that Florida Panthers president Matt Caldwell told CBS Sports, "When we start playing, if we resume the season this summer, I think there will be an empty or limited arena format."