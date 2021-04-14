Local roundup: Lompoc softball beats Cabrillo; Conqs beat Braves in baseball

Lompoc beat Cabrillo 5-0 in a Channel League softball game Wednesday as Briana Reitmeier allowed just one hit over seven innings while striking out nine for the Braves in a shutout win.
Reitmeier also homered for Lompoc in the fifth inning. Lompoc had 11 hits as Rita Hernandez, Haley Larsh, Audrey Elizondo and Montgomery Avery each had multiple hits.
Hernandez went 3-for-4.
Sekai Mitchell pitched for Cabrillo and went six innings, striking out one.
The Knights had 18 hits in the win as Dylan Prandini had two hits, two runs and three RBIs.
CharliRay Escobedo and Briana Muñoz threw three innings each. Escobedo and Muñoz also drove in two runs apiece.
Annisa Ordoñez had three RBIs for the Knights.
Santa Maria is now 2-1 on the season as St. Joseph improved to 7-5.
Righetti 9, Pioneer Valley 2
Jordyne Sarellano threw a complete game three-hitter for Righetti.
Maddie Millan finished 3-for-5 with a triple as Rianna Dulay and Julia Arellano each went 2-for-4 with a double. Amaya Estrada went 2-for-4.
Baseball
Cabrillo 5, Lompoc 3
Cabrillo moved to 2-0 against Lompoc this spring as AJ Simmons had two RBIs in the win.
Trevor Jure went five strong innings for the Conqs, allowing four hits.
Elijah Bobo had two hits for the Braves.
Nipomo 4, Pioneer Valley 2
Justin McKee earned the win after pitching six innings and striking out three in the first Ocean League game of the season.
McKee didn't allow an earned run. Carter Stevens earned the save, pitching the seventh inning and striking out one.
Offensively, Wade Arkinson went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Lucas Ortega and Cole Gilson each went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Pioneer Valley struck first with two runs in the third. Nipomo then answered with two of its own in the fourth, taking the lead with a run in the fifth and putting the game away with another run in the sixth.
Nipomo has a two-week lay-off thanks to the odd schedule created by the six-team Ocean League setup.
Righetti 13, Atascadero 5
Chris Miller pitched and went 2-for-3 with 4 RBIs for Righetti. Adrian Santini had three-run triple.
Brodie Miller scored twice for Righetti. Junior Matthew Rivas went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Gavin Long and Mason Schmid each had two hits.
Chris Miller started on the mound and went four innings, allowing two earned. Braydon Gerritsen came on in relief and allowed three hits over three innings, shutting out the Greyhounds.
Righetti now 6-3 on the season and 1-0 in the Mountain League. They'll host Atascadero in a doubleheader on Saturday.
Arroyo Grande 13, St. Joseph 3
The Eagles moved to 9-0 on the season with a big win to start league play.
Justin Trimble hit a two-run home run as Ryan Tayman and Sam Caulder also drove in two runs apiece.
Junior Kaden Tyles went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI. Ethan Royal, a senior, went 2-for-4.
Noah Skarda went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Knights.College baseball
Hancock beats Cuesta
The Hancock College baseball team scored its first victory of the season in an 8-1 win at Cuesta on Tuesday.
Trevor Garcia, a sophomore out of Santa Maria High, earned the win after punching out 10 batters and allowing just five hits through six innings of work. Lucas Earle, Vance Serrano and Parker Haskell also saw action on the hill.
The Bulldogs (1-1) scored in the opening frame after a single from Lompoc grad Jeff Ray scored one runner. Hancock had a productive five-run inning in the top of the fourth after a single by Travis Welker plated one run. Joey Freitas then brought two runners home with a single to center field.
Ray earned a second RBI on a sacrifice fly to right field and scored an additional run on an error. Hancock then scored twice on wild pitches in the top of the sixth inning. The Cougars (1-2) scored their lone run in the eighth.
The Santa Ynez High grad Welker led the squad at the plate with a 2-for-2 showing while recording one RBI and three runs. Ray and RJ Clayton also notched multi-hit performances with two apiece. Both teams finished the contest with nine hits and two errors.
St. Joseph grad Zach Morris started in right field for the Cougars and went 1-for-3. Zach Trevino, another former Knight, struck out one in 2/3 innings of relief pitching.
Hancock will return to action on Thursday with a home game against Cuesta. First pitch is set for 2:30 p.m. at John Osborne Field.
Girls soccer
St. Joseph 2, Paso Robles 1 (Tuesday)
After the game was tied 1-1 at half, the Knights got past the Bearcats on Tuesday.
Paso Robles scored first in 21st minute before the Knights added a goal in the 32nd minute and the winner in the 57th.
Kaihla Lopez scored on a dazzling 30-yard shot for the Knights' first goal.
Natalie Lima tossed a long throw in to Monica Zepeda, who sneaked the shot past the goalie for a 2-1 lead.
Genesis Rodriguez made six saves for the Knights.
"I would say that Bella Cosma was just amazing," St. Joseph coach Al Garcia said. " She was moving through players like butter."
St. Joseph is now 1-0 in Mountain League games and 3-1-1 overall. They play at Righetti at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Nipomo 3, Pioneer Valley 1 (Tuesday)
Nipomo lead 2-1 at the break and added another goal in the second half to win 3-1.
Nipomo's goals were scored by Emely Graciliano, assisted by Annette Vargas; and by Ximena Hinojosa-Perez, on an assist by Iliana Murgia.
The third Nipomo goal came from Hinojosa-Perez, who put the ball in the goal on a goalie deflected shot taken by Murgia.
Nipomo remains in first place in the Ocean League with a 4-0 record.
Golf
St. Joseph 231, Paso Robles 235
Quinn Murray shot a 37 to lead the Knights and earn medalist honors.
Caleb Rodriguez and Noah Gordillo each shot 45 for the Knights. Mason Armstrong carded a 51 and Ty Gamble shot 53 at the Paso Robles Golf Club.
Santa Ynez girls 268, Lompoc 362
Santa Ynez boys 244, Lompoc 315
The Pirates teams beat their Braves counterparts in Channel League matches at the Alisal River Course in Solvang. The teams played nine holes.
Medalist Bridget Callaghan led the Santa Ynez girls with a 49. Emily Ruiz (50), Jordan Hartley (54), Sylvia Kostrzewa (54) and Ali Swanitz (59) followed for the Pirates.
Aunyce DeLuna led the Braves with a 64. Teammates Sydney Brooks (69), Gaby Machel (70), Maya Pacheco (79) and Jennalyn Bellerose (80) followed.
Lompoc’s Adam Beck was the medalist in the boys match with a 41, but Santa Ynez prevailed.
Marcelo Andrade led the Pirates with a 44. Nolan McClurg (45), Jackson St. Denis (49), Owen Hirth (50) and Jaxon Hurnblad (56) followed.
Lawson Mendez (60), Braden Flaherty (69), Kellon Flaherty (72) and Cameron Garcia (73) followed Beck for the Braves.
Girls tennis
Santa Ynez 15, Lompoc 3
Kaitlyn Thompson swept three sets and dropped just one game at No. 1 singles, helping the Pirates beat the Braves in a Channel League match.
Alice Linane dropped six games en route to sweeping three sets at No. 3 singles for Santa Ynez. The Pirates’ doubles tandems of Sophie Curti and Alana Hinkens, and Isabella Curti and Tessa Haws each swept three sets.
Diana Alcantara and Deanna Ramirez both earned a singles point for the Braves. Sofia Larios and Miranda Felix won a set at No. 1 doubles for Lompoc.
Matt Simms, Righetti SR DL
Simms was all over the field in the Warriors' shutout win over the Tigers, mirroring a strong performance he had against Paso Robles in the opener. The Righetti defense has only allowed seven points in two games and the senior lineman has been a big part of that.
Simms is a long, quick defensive end who also shows off physicality. Simms can chase quarterbacks, but can also play the run really well, either wrapping up ball-carriers at the line of scrimmage or eating up blocks so his linebackers can clean up.
He's really good. Look out for No. 19 against St. Joseph this weekend, I really want to see who and how he matches up with as St. Joseph has Max Stineman and Makai Sat on the edges and a really good offensive line overall.
Jayce Gamble, St. Joseph SR LB
Not surprising to many, Gamble and the St. Joseph defense are having a stellar spring. Gamble is the tone-setter on that unit and the 'spiritual leader.' Any time he makes a big hit, the team just lights up.
Though he's known for those big hits, Gamble is really a good all-around linebacker, who is surprisingly solid against the pass for his size. Can Righetti block him Friday night? We'll see. There are so many intriguing matchups in that one, but slowing down Gamble will be a big focus for Righetti coaches.
Cam Prendergast, Santa Ynez, SR DB/WR
Prendergast has been a solid contributor for the Pirates for three seasons, but had his best game of the spring in the rout of San Marcos.
He caught two touchdowns and returned another for a pick-six to earn the Norm Clevenger Player of the Game award.
Prendergast leads the team with five touchdown catches in four games. He's caught 13 passes for 172 yards.
Sammy Herrera, Santa Maria, SR RB
Herrera's numbers were solid (22 carries for 118 yards) in the 16-7 win over Mission Prep, but, when given context, they're even better. Santa Maria has STRUGGLED to run the ball this season, in a big way.
So, to have Herrera make his debut and top 100 yards for the Saints is huge.
Santa Maria was able to eat up the clock, not press in the passing game and keep the Mission Prep offense off the field. Herrera should also give a boost to the Saints against Pioneer Valley on Friday.
Nate Reese, Nipomo, JR QB
Reese's game has been improving week-by-week and he took his game up another notch on Saturday against Pioneer Valley.
Though he wasn't perfect, Reese completed 15-of-23 passes for 185 yards, with one touchdown and one interception in the 21-13 win. Reese also carried the ball a lot, with 14 rushes for 45 yards.
Nipomo has won three straight and Reese's play has been one of the reasons behind that. After having some uncertainty with the quarterback position before the season, it looks like Reese will be the guy in the fall.
Reese has completed 58-of-108 passes for 608 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions. He also has 48 rushes for 172 yards and two scores.
Max Perrett, Arroyo Grande, JR QB
Perrett has been thrust into the fire this spring, playing a difficult Mountain League schedule in his first varsity experience.
Arroyo Grande is one of the many schools facing more difficulties this spring than you'd expect, but I wouldn't worry too much, this pandemic is making for a weird season and I think Arroyo Grande will be back to normal in the fall and Perrett is gaining some valuable experience in this five-game season.
He went 20-for-32 for 227 yards and a touchdown in the loss to Paso Robles. Perrett has completed 44-of-87 passes for 413 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in four games.
