Local roundup: Lompoc softball beats Cabrillo; Conqs beat Braves in baseball

Nipomo 4, Pioneer Valley 2

Justin McKee earned the win after pitching six innings and striking out three in the first Ocean League game of the season.

McKee didn't allow an earned run. Carter Stevens earned the save, pitching the seventh inning and striking out one.

Offensively, Wade Arkinson went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Lucas Ortega and Cole Gilson each went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Pioneer Valley struck first with two runs in the third. Nipomo then answered with two of its own in the fourth, taking the lead with a run in the fifth and putting the game away with another run in the sixth.

Nipomo has a two-week lay-off thanks to the odd schedule created by the six-team Ocean League setup.

Righetti 13, Atascadero 5

Chris Miller pitched and went 2-for-3 with 4 RBIs for Righetti. Adrian Santini had three-run triple.

Brodie Miller scored twice for Righetti. Junior Matthew Rivas went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Gavin Long and Mason Schmid each had two hits.

Chris Miller started on the mound and went four innings, allowing two earned. Braydon Gerritsen came on in relief and allowed three hits over three innings, shutting out the Greyhounds.

Righetti now 6-3 on the season and 1-0 in the Mountain League. They'll host Atascadero in a doubleheader on Saturday.

Arroyo Grande 13, St. Joseph 3

The Eagles moved to 9-0 on the season with a big win to start league play.

Justin Trimble hit a two-run home run as Ryan Tayman and Sam Caulder also drove in two runs apiece.

Junior Kaden Tyles went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI. Ethan Royal, a senior, went 2-for-4.

Noah Skarda went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Knights.