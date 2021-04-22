Local sports roundup: St. Joseph boys and girls hoops team unbeaten

The St. Joseph boys basketball team is off to a 4-0 start.
The Knights beat Bakersfield Christian, a state finalist in 2020, 69-49 on Tuesday.
Senior Sam Bazunga, a 6-foot-5 post player, led the way with 22 points. Point guard Angel Ortiz added 11 points, Jincho Rivera added nine and Dre Roman and Steven Vasquez each added eight.
The Knights are set to play at Bakersfield Garces at 6 p.m. Thursday. They have wins over Ventura Foothill Tech, Westlake, Santa Barbara and now Bakersfield Christian. The Knights also have Morro Bay and Santa Ynez on the schedule this week, with games Friday and Saturday.
Bazunga is averaging 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead the team. Rivera, who's committed to Chicago State, is averaging 15 points and and 11 rebounds.
Santa Ynez 69, Lompoc Braves 62
Jackson Ollenburger had eight points, including a clutch 3-point shot that sent the game to overtime with 15 seconds left on Tuesday.
Scottie Bunch led the Pirates with 25 points, nine rebounds and four assists.
Elijah Perkins led Lompoc with 21 Points. Dominic Ballesteros added 13 points and West Hierholzer had 10 points for the Braves
Landon Lassahn added 16 Points, a pair of blocks and nine rebounds. He also had an assist and three steals.
Ryan Devitt chipped in 11 Points and nine rebounds for Santa Ynez, also blocking five shots.
"Man our first win in four years against the Lompoc Braves," coach Walter Tyler said in an email. "It was a very exciting basketball game. I’m extremely proud of my players, coaches, family and fans who came out to support us tonight... That Lompoc Braves team is a very well-coached team. It was a great win from our entire team with amazing effort and patience, especially in overtime. Scottie and Landon led us home... the future is very bright for Pirate basketball!."
Girls basketball
St. Joseph is 5-0
The Knights are unbeaten on the season and have an intriguing game against Orcutt Academy on Thursday. Tip-off is slated for 6:30 p.m.
St. Joseph freshman Avary Cain is averaging 21 points, five rebounds and four steals a game for the Knights.
Sophomore Candace Kpetikou is averaging 17.7 points and 16.7 rebounds per game.
Girls volleyball
St. Joseph 3, Pioneer Valley 0
The Knights won 25-11, 25-8, 25-7 as Bailey Woodside led with 14 kills and seven aces.
Tressa Domingos added five kills, Olivia Laggren had four kills and Jordyn Thomas finished with 19 digs.
Softball
Santa Ynez 17, Santa Barbara 0
Santa Ynez pitchers Boogie Grossini and Riley Vannasap combined for a no-hitter and struck out seven batters between them as the Pirates routed the Dons in a Channel League game.
The Pirates made it easy for their pitchers, racking up 11 runs and nine hits total during the first two innings.
Sydney Gills had three hits in the 14-hit Santa Ynez attack. Grossini, Molly Kadlec, Lauren Swing and Lily Martinez all had two.
Boys tennis
San Marcos 13, Santa Ynez 5
Josh Kazali and Charlie Hoose won twice at No. 1 doubles for the Pirates, who lost a Channel League match to the Royals.
Girls tennis
Santa Barbara 12, Santa Ynez 6
Alma Hinkins and Sofia Curti swept three sets at No. 1 doubles for the Pirates, who lost a Channel League match to the Dons.
Santa Ynez freshman Morea Naretto won twice at No. 1 singles.
Baseball
Santa Barbara 10, Santa Ynez 2 (8 innings)
The Pirates took a 2-0 lead into the seventh, but Sam Russell tied it for the Dons (4-0) with a two-out double then Santa Barbara exploded for eight runs in the eighth.
The bottom of the Dons order, Ty Montgomery, Russell and Wyatt Hastings, combined for four hits and five RBI.
Santa Ynez starter Jackson Cloud pitched six-plus innings. Mike Gills delivered a key RBI for the Pirates (4-6, 1-3 Channel League) in the sixth.
Sheldon Canley Jr., Lompoc JR, RB
Canley had been ripping through defenses just about all spring. Last week, though, he had to grind out the majority of the yards he gained on the ground against Santa Barbara, averaging about seven yards per carry. (He had been averaging over 11 yards per carry on the season).
On Friday, Canley also came up big in the clutch. He caught a screen pass from quarterback Cavin Ross to the field side, behind the line of scrimmage, trucked over two defenders five yards downfield, then raced past the rest of the defense for a 66-yard touchdown that sealed the game.
Sheldon Canley Jr., Lompoc JR, RB: 19 carries, 134 yards, TD; 2 catches, 73 yards, TD.
Sheldon Canley Jr., Lompoc JR, RB
Logan Ast, Santa Ynez SR, RB
Ast threw a touchdown pass and also caught three touchdowns in the 67-0 win over Cabrillo. He's had a crazy season and coach Josh McClurg tweeted Tuesday that it's helped him land a preferred walk-on spot at Cal Poly.
Somehow his senior highlight tape is 10 minutes, though he only played five games. And it's good film.
Ast, already a two-time winner of the award this season, had 726 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns while also catching 18 passes for 338 yards and four more touchdowns in five games this spring.
Logan Ast, Santa Ynez SR, RB: 1-for-1 passing, 42 yards, TD; 10 carries, 71 yards; 4 catches, 110 yards, 3 TDs.
Tommy Nuñez, Pioneer Valley SR, RB
It's great to see Nuñez and Pioneer Valley have some success this spring after a tough 2019. I had Friday's game all wrong as I predicted Santa Maria to win handily.
Pioneer Valley, though, came to play and blew out the Saints with Nuñez helping to lead the way, scoring a touchdown and rushing for 60 yards. The Panthers will close out their season against Atascadero on Friday.
Tommy Nuñez, Pioneer Valley SR, RB: 60 yards rushing, 31-yard TD; INT, 4 tackles.
Tyler Williams, St. Joseph SR, DB/WR
Williams has had a great spring season but really put the finishing touches on a solid career with his performance Friday. He made the most athletic catch I've seen this spring, played shutdown corner and then recovered and returned a fumble 85 yards for the game-clinching score.
Williams should be a steal for UTEP and he showed why Friday.
Tyler Williams, St. Joseph SR, DB/WR: 2 catches, 67 yards; fumble recovery returned 85 yards for TD, four tackles.
Senior Season (including club)
6 Rec 168 yds 1 TD
5ints
1 fumble recovery touchdown (85 yds)
1 sack
1 blocked punt @EAthletix @TheMarcusAlford @LJ_Reyna @BrandonHuffman @PREMIUM805DxR @UTEPFB pic.twitter.com/BHUrEupokI
Kidasi Nepa, Righetti SR, RB/DB
It's been a lot of fun watching this guy play the last three years. He's such a physical runner and can always be counted on to carry the workload at running back. He's constantly chirping, sometimes more at his own teammates than the opponents.
Nepa's the heart and soul of the team when he steps on the field and he's a talented player. But another great thing about him is his drive. He rarely leaves the field. When a teammate had to leave the field Friday against St. Joe's, he shifted over and filled that vacancy on defense. When the player came back, he went and fills in for another at safety. He'll play some rover/linebacker, too, then carry the ball 20 times and also handle kick returns.
It wasn't enough to beat St. Joseph on Friday, but Nepa definitely deserves a spot on this list, just about every week.
Kidasi Nepa, Righetti SR, RB/DB: 15 carries, 48 yards; five tackles, 1 PBU.
Makai Puga, Arroyo Grande JR, RB
The biggest revelation of the 2022 class this spring may be Puga. He's been nearly unstoppable. Puga has 757 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns in five games. (How did Paso Robles hold him to 42?)
The junior has topped 100 yards in four of five games and has over 220 yards in two contests.
Makai Puga, Arroyo Grande JR, RB: 29 carries, 233 yards, 3 TDs.
Keyshawn Pu'a, Nipomo SR, RB/LB:
Pu'a's probably been Nipomo's best player this spring, but he had his best offensive game in the rout of Atascadero on Friday.
The senior scored four times and topped 100 yards rushing for the only time this season. He finishes his five-game senior season with seven touchdowns.
Keyshawn Pu'a, Nipomo SR, RB/LB: 14 carries, 119 yards, 4 TDs.
Jack Susank, Mission Prep JR, RB/SS
Susank's been really good this spring and, though he's only a junior, appears to be a seasoned veteran and leader for this program.
The Royals needed him to close out the spring with a win and a winning record and Susank delivered with another big game against Morro Bay.
Jack Susank, Mission Prep JR, RB/LB: 24 carries, 115 yards, TD; 4 tackles, 2-for-2 on PATs.
