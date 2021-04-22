Local sports roundup: St. Joseph boys and girls hoops team unbeaten

The St. Joseph boys basketball team is off to a 4-0 start.

The Knights beat Bakersfield Christian, a state finalist in 2020, 69-49 on Tuesday.

Senior Sam Bazunga, a 6-foot-5 post player, led the way with 22 points. Point guard Angel Ortiz added 11 points, Jincho Rivera added nine and Dre Roman and Steven Vasquez each added eight.

The Knights are set to play at Bakersfield Garces at 6 p.m. Thursday. They have wins over Ventura Foothill Tech, Westlake, Santa Barbara and now Bakersfield Christian. The Knights also have Morro Bay and Santa Ynez on the schedule this week, with games Friday and Saturday.

Bazunga is averaging 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead the team. Rivera, who's committed to Chicago State, is averaging 15 points and and 11 rebounds.

Santa Ynez 69, Lompoc Braves 62

Jackson Ollenburger had eight points, including a clutch 3-point shot that sent the game to overtime with 15 seconds left on Tuesday.

Scottie Bunch led the Pirates with 25 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Elijah Perkins led Lompoc with 21 Points. Dominic Ballesteros added 13 points and West Hierholzer had 10 points for the Braves

Landon Lassahn added 16 Points, a pair of blocks and nine rebounds. He also had an assist and three steals.

Ryan Devitt chipped in 11 Points and nine rebounds for Santa Ynez, also blocking five shots.

"Man our first win in four years against the Lompoc Braves," coach Walter Tyler said in an email. "It was a very exciting basketball game. I’m extremely proud of my players, coaches, family and fans who came out to support us tonight... That Lompoc Braves team is a very well-coached team. It was a great win from our entire team with amazing effort and patience, especially in overtime. Scottie and Landon led us home... the future is very bright for Pirate basketball!."