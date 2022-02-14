New York Mets 2019 All-Star Jeff McNeil helped kick off the 2022 high school baseball season at his alma mater this weekend.

The Nipomo High School graduate threw out the ceremonial first pitch as the Nipomo Titans hosted south San Luis Obispo County rival Arroyo Grande in a non-league game in both teams’ season-opener.

The A.G. Eagles won 7-2 and, while both teams wanted the win, they played the game with a higher purpose.

“This is a fundraiser for 17 Strong,” said Nipomo head coach Samm Spears. “We’re going to donate the money we raise to the Lerma family.”

“Adam Lerma is one of our players,” said Arroyo Grande head coach Steve Tolley. “His dad Mike is battling cancer so we’re raising money for 17 Strong which they’ll donate to the Lerma family to help with medical bills and other expenses.”

17 Strong is similar to the Make-A-Wish program. The major difference is that 17 Strong donates money and/or trips to people over 18 years old here on the Central Coast.

“The Teixeira family started 17 Strong after their son Ryan died of cancer in 2017,” said Tolley. “Ryan was one of our ball players. He wore the number 17.”

“I’ve been involved with 17 Strong since I was called up to the Big Leagues (in 2018),” said McNeil, who still calls Nipomo home. “It’s exciting to be involved with 17 Strong but I’m just one of the guys. That’s one thing I love about living here in this area. I’m just one of the guys. I still come out here in the offseason to take batting practice, take a lot of ground balls. The Nipomo kids are used to having me around so I’m just one of the guys and one of the things we all do is support 17 Strong.”

“He is one of the guys,” said Spears. “He lives here. He played here. He’s out here and hits in the cages with the guys. They all just like to hang out together.”

The 50/50 raffle had two prizes on Saturday. The first winner had the choice of the 50/50 cash or an autographed McNeil All-Star baseball bat. The second 50/50 winner got the prize not chosen by the first.

“We’re going to make this an annual event,” said Spears.

“We’re going to move it to Cal Poly, to Baggett Stadium,” said Tolley. “(Cal Poly head baseball) Coach (Larry) Lee is a friend of ours and he’s helping us set this game up for Baggett. This place (Nipomo High) had all the seats filled today but it’s nothing compared to Baggett. At Poly, we can pack the place and really raise some money for 17 Strong.”

While McNeil threw out the ceremonial first pitch to Nipomo catcher Lucas Alley, Nipomo starting pitcher Lukas Ward threw the official first pitch.

And Arroyo Grande’s Niko Ikenoyama hit that first pitch to right field where the Titans’ Cole Gilson recorded the first out.

In the second inning, Arroyo Grande’s Kaden Tynes scored the first run of the year.

Tynes was hit by a pitch and then scored on a triple by the next batter, Josiah Cabreros who then scored on a ground out by Marc Byrum.

The Eagles added another four runs in the fourth inning and their final run in the top of the sixth.

The Titans kept battling and finally broke through for two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Ward led off with a single. With one out, pinch hitter Nate Courtenay singled and then Nate Reese walked to load the bases. With two out, Wade Arkinson singled to right to score the Titans’ first runs of the year.

“It was a good way to start the season. We’ve been preparing hard and I’m very happy with out first outing,” said Tolley.

“I’m happy we had a normal opening day to start the season,” said Spears. “We’ve got to get better but a lot of these kids haven't played in essentially two years. We’ve got to be a little more aggressive at bat.

"We had our chances, but they scored when they got runners on and we didn’t. It was a fun day for a good cause.”

Nipomo is back in action Tuesday afternoon at Santa Ynez High School. Arroyo Grande is off until Friday when the Eagles will host Visalia’s El Diamante High Miners.