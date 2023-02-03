Araujo 020323
Lompoc's Julian Araujo, seen during a match against Toronto in 2020, has seen his deal to transfer to Barcelona be negated after it was completed seconds after the transfer deadline ended. 

 Robert Mora, LA Galaxy

The transfer window, the period in time where highly-paid professional soccer players can be traded among the world's top clubs, closed Tuesday.

For much of that day, reports swirled around Lompoc native Julian Araujo, a two-time MLS All-Star right-back with the LA Galaxy. For instance, Fabrizio Romano, the premier football insider in Europe, had linked Araujo to Spanish power Barcelona.

As the window was closing, it appeared a deal had been completed between the Galaxy and Barcelona and Araujo would finally get his wish of playing in Europe. Barcelona and Los Angeles agreed to a possible €4-million deal for Araujo's services on the defensive end of the pitch.

