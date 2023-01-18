The Air Force Academy won six of the 10 bouts, including a fall and a major decision, en route to a 22-12 victory over Cal Poly in a non-conference dual wrestling meet at the Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs.
Air Force improved to 3-1. Cal Poly fell to 3-5.
The host Falcons, ranked No. 28, clinched the win against the No. 24 Mustangs in the final bout as seventh-ranked Wyatt Hendrickson beat Trevor Tinker by fall at the 2:02 mark after building a 14-2 lead with three takedowns and a pair of two-point near falls.
The Cal Poly winners, all by decision, were Lawrence Saenz at 141 pounds, Luka Wick at 157, Brawley Lamer at 174 and Wesley Wilson at 197.
Wilson's 5-3 win over Calvin Sund pulled the Mustangs within 16-12, but Hendrickson salted the win away for the Falcons by pinning Tinker.
Tucker Owens and No. 21 Cody Phippen got Air Force off to a 6-0 lead. Owens scored a 3-2 decision over No. 23 Antonio Lorenzo, and Phippen decisioned Ethan Rotondo 7-2.
Wins for Saenz and Wick were sandwiched around a 12-2 major decision for Air Force's Dylan Martinez over Tiger Ortiz. Giano Petrucelli edged No. 31 Legend Lamer 5-3 to give the Falcons a 13-6 lead. The teams split the last four bouts, with Noah Blake notching a 7-5 decision over Jarad Priest to put Air Force ahead 16-9 before Wilson beat Sund.
Cal Poly was without two of its top wrestlers, Dom Demas at 149 pounds and Bernie Truax at 197.
