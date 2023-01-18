The Air Force Academy won six of the 10 bouts, including a fall and a major decision, en route to a 22-12 victory over Cal Poly in a non-conference dual wrestling meet at the Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs.

Air Force improved to 3-1. Cal Poly fell to 3-5.

The host Falcons, ranked No. 28, clinched the win against the No. 24 Mustangs in the final bout as seventh-ranked Wyatt Hendrickson beat Trevor Tinker by fall at the 2:02 mark after building a 14-2 lead with three takedowns and a pair of two-point near falls.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.