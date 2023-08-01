Nahir Albright of Philadelphia scored an upset eight-round majority decision win over Karlos Balderas, a Santa Maria native and Santa Maria High School graduate, in an undercard lightweight fight in Las Vegas Friday night.

Two judges scored the fight 77-75 for Albright. The other scored the fight even at 76-76.

Albright moved to 16-2, with seven knockouts. Balderas is 14-2, with 12 KOs.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

