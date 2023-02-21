021423 Taft Lompoc girls 07.JPG
Lompoc’s Cierra Bailey passes against Taft after getting a rebound during the Feb. 14 game in the first round of the playoffs. Bailey led the Braves to a win at Bakersfield Mira Monte in the semifinals on Tuesday.

 Len Wood Contributor

Tuesday night was a special one for Lompoc High athletics.

The Braves won all three of their CIF Central Section semifinal games then, with the Lompoc boys soccer, girls soccer and girls basketball team advancing to play in CIF finals this weekend.

All three wins came in road games.

