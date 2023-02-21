Lompoc’s Cierra Bailey passes against Taft after getting a rebound during the Feb. 14 game in the first round of the playoffs. Bailey led the Braves to a win at Bakersfield Mira Monte in the semifinals on Tuesday.
Tuesday night was a special one for Lompoc High athletics.
The Braves won all three of their CIF Central Section semifinal games then, with the Lompoc boys soccer, girls soccer and girls basketball team advancing to play in CIF finals this weekend.
All three wins came in road games.
The Lompoc girls basketball team, the fifth seed, defeated No. 2 Bakersfield Mira Monte 55-39.
Cierra Bailey led three Braves in double figures with 18 points, and Lompoc played its way into the Division 4 championship game. With nine rebounds, Bailey was one rebound away from a double-double.
Tara Terrones gave Lompoc a strong all-around game with a double-double, 10 points and 10 rebounds. She also had two assists and blocked a shot.
Kylee Garcia (13 points and 12 rebounds) notched a double-double in the Lompoc win. Makayla Figuereo had six points and blocked one shot, Mirann Mangino amassed four points, five rebounds and five steals, Jalisa Dixon scored two points, grabbed five rebounds and blocked two shots, and Elizabeth Alcantara scored two points and snared four rebounds.
The Braves will play No. 12 Tulare Union Friday at 2 p.m. at Selland Arena in Fresno for the Division 4 championship. Tulare Union upset No. 1 Reedley Immanuel in the semifinals. The final score was not known at press time.
The Lompoc boys and girls soccer teams both won. The Lompoc girls topped No. 1 seed Fresno Christian 3-2. Fresno Christian had out-scored opponents 162-14 on the season before the semifinal game against the Braves. Lompoc’s boys beat Bakersfield Frontier 3-0. Lompoc was seeded 10th and Frontier was seeded 14th. Lompoc will play at No. 1 Riverdale for the Division 4 title.
It was a big night for local teams Tuesday night. The top-seeded St. Joseph girls soccer team defeated No. 5 Kingsburg 8-0 at St. Joseph's Jay Will Stadium in the semis. The Knights will host the Division 2 championship game, tentatively set for Friday night at 6 p.m.
