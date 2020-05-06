Amid coronavirus pandemic, Rianna Dulay finds ways to train

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A weighted vest. A parachute. A hitting tee. Her softball glove. A ball.

Those are the tools Righetti High School freshman shortstop Rianna Dulay has used to stay in shape during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After schools statewide closed in March, so did all team workouts. So Dulay has developed a solo workout routine — well, not exactly solo. Her father, Santa Maria Reds president Rob Dulay, hits ground balls to her off the hitting tee — of her own.

"Monday, Tuesday and Thursday are my usual workout days," said Rianna Dulay.

"I run with the weighted vest and parachute for 30 minutes in the grassy area at Hancock College," she said.

"Running with the parachute helps to build up my legs. The weighted vest helps with both my legs and upper body."

After the running, "My dad and I go to a grassy area across from Olive Garden," said Rianna Dulay.

Then comes a steady diet of balls coming off the tee, courtesy of her dad, for the Righetti freshman.

"I work on my fielding for about an hour," she said.