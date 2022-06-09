Local wrestler Andrew Wallace, 14, placed third in his 119-pound weight class at the Kids Freestyle State Championships in Fresno on June 5.
Wallace, from Lompoc, started wrestling at the age of 4. He's dealt with disruptions in his training and competing over the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic and a broken collarbone that required surgery, an injury he suffered playing youth football.
Wallace practices freestyle and occasionally picks up some Greco-Roman wrestling, another style of wrestling where competitors can't perform holds below the waist. He participated in the Greco-Roman State Tournament in Fresno in May and finished fifth place at 119 pounds, surprising even himself since he rarely practices this style
Wallace trained for four weeks straight heading up to San Luis Obispo (RTC) and Morro Bay to get a wider range of practice partners. He then went to the Kids Freestyle State Championships at Selland Arena in Fresno and took third in the state at the 119-pound weight class.
Earlier this month, Wallace was invited to be on the California 14U Schoolboy National Duals Team, 'Team Cali', where several other wrestlers from the state form a team and head to Indiana to compete against other teams from other states.
Wallace said he's excited to go represent his hometown and give it his best shot, competing in the 114-pound weight class for this event. Wallace is looking forward to starting high school this coming August, where his dad Mike Wallace is the head coach at Cabrillo.
Wallace said his goal in high school is to make it to State ‘more than once” if he’s able to.
"I’m ready!!" he said.
Hancock baseball camp
The start of Hancock's baseball summer clinics is right around the corner. The school sent out a last call for all Session 1 packages and the discounted "All-Sessions" online registration options, as both are set to close on Sunday (June 12). Registration for Session 2 will remain open through June 19.
To register, visit the Hancock website at https://ahcbulldogs.com/ticketing. Contact Shelby Scott (shelby.scott@hancockcollege.edu) or Chris Stevens (fcstevens@hancockcollege.edu) for more info.
Orcutt Academy coaching openings
There are two varsity head coaching positions open at Orcutt Academy High School. The Spartans are looking for a head coach for their 8-man football program and a head coach for the girls golf program.
Those interested can email the athletic director at cmckenzie@orcutt-schools.net.
'Conq Classic' set for June 18
The annual tournament that benefits Cabrillo High School athletics and is named after the school's late football coach will be held at the Mission Club in Lompoc. Registration is $125, though there's a $50 discount for platinum level club members.
Golfer check-in is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. on the day of the event and there's a shotgun start with a scramble format tournament to start at 12:30 p.m. Dinner should be served around 5:30 p.m. with awards, door prizes and a raffle. There will be payouts for one low gross winner, two low nets and a closest-to-the-pin winner on all par three holes. Those attending are asked to follow a dress code, with no denim, T-shirts or shirts without collars.
The buffet dinner includes an entree, side dishes, bread, dessert and coffee/tea. Extra dinner tickets can be purchased for $25 each.
There are sponsorship opportunities, tee sponsors, closest-to-the-pin sponsors, foursome sponsors, banquet sponsor and golf cart sponsor. The banquet sponsor includes eight golfers, recognition as banquet sponsor on ads and dining room publicity. The golf cart sponsorship includes 12 golfers, name on carts, tee signs and other related brochures and ads.
Those who intend to sign up are asked to do so early as participation is limited. For more information, contact Steve Haskins (805) 705-3695 or Wendy Knowles (805) 448-5057.
Junior Golf Camps at Rancho Maria
"Big" John McComish is hosting junior golf camps this summer for boys and girls ages 6 to 16.
There's a camp set for June 13-16 and more on June 20-23, July 11-14, July 18-21 and Aug. 1-4.
The cost is $60 per camper and the sessions run from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Rancho Maria is located at 1950 Casmalia Road in Santa Maria. Contact McComish at (503) 409-9829 or email at golfpro313@gmail.com.
Righetti golf coach Brian Tomooka will also help out at some of the camps. The clinics will work on swinging, chipping, putting, rules and etiquette.
Hancock basketball camp
The Allan Hancock College women's basketball program has announced the schedule for its summer camp.
The camp is set to take place on July 25-28 inside of the Joe White Memorial Gymnasium from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day and is open to ages 8-17.
Participants will receive instruction from current and former AHC women's basketball players and coaching staff on several fundamental skills, including shooting, dribbling, ball handling, footwork, defense, rebounding, passing, guard work and post play.
Registration is set at $85 per participant for the four-day event.
Online registration is now open and space is limited! To register, visit the Hancock College ticketing website, ahcbulldogs.com/ticketing.
Individuals should contact the camp coordinator, Andre Scott, with questions related to the event, at andre.scott@hancockcollege.edu.
Cabrillo youth volleyball camp
Cabrillo High is hosting a youth volleyball camp from June 27-30.
The camp is run by coach Aaron Batula. The sessions will be from 3 to 4:30 p.m. all four days. The cost is $50.
The camp will focus on skill development, participation, and fun. The camp is open to boys and girls aged 8 to 15.
For more info or to sign up, visit cabrillospiritstore.myschoolcentral.com. Batula can be reached at quickset1985@hotmail.com.