102522 SMT Golfers Advance 01

 Contributed

Kariss Whitford of Orcutt Academy and Santa Ynez sophomore Mackenzie Phelan advanced to the CIF Central Section Golf Championship at the sectional Area Tournament at Valley Oaks Course in Visalia Monday.

Needing to shoot a 90 or better on the par 72 course, Whitford shot an 88 and Phelan shot an 89. Whitford finished 11th in the field of 24 golfers, and Phelan finished 12th.

Allison Bailey of Bakersfield Frontier shot the top score on the day, 76. Sophia Furness of Nipomo shot a 93 and did not advance.

