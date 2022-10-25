Kariss Whitford of Orcutt Academy and Santa Ynez sophomore Mackenzie Phelan advanced to the CIF Central Section Golf Championship at the sectional Area Tournament at Valley Oaks Course in Visalia Monday.
Needing to shoot a 90 or better on the par 72 course, Whitford shot an 88 and Phelan shot an 89. Whitford finished 11th in the field of 24 golfers, and Phelan finished 12th.
Allison Bailey of Bakersfield Frontier shot the top score on the day, 76. Sophia Furness of Nipomo shot a 93 and did not advance.
The Section Championship will take place Oct. 31 at San Luis Obispo.
College football
Hancock falls to Canyons
With the Hancock College football program hosting its Military Appreciation Day on the Hancock campus Saturday, the Bulldogs defense began by getting hit with consecutive personal foul penalties on the first two plays from scrimmage.
The terrible beginning for Hancock was an omen for how things would go for both teams for the balance of the afternoon. College of the Canyons scored 14 early points, the Cougars defense shut out the Bulldogs offense in the second half, and Canyons snapped a four-game losing streak with a 27-14 Northern League win.
Both teams are 3-4, 1-1.
"We just weren't good enough in any phase of the game today," Hancock coach Seth Damron said afterward.
Linebacker Jesse Garza led the Hancock defense with five solo tackles and four assists. Garza, lineman Andrew Lauritzen and defensive back Vic Garnes helped the Bulldogs defense hold Canyons to 284 yards of offense (Hancock had 326), but ultimately, it wasn't enough for the Bulldogs.
There was a big scare in the third quarter. Canyons defensive back Dawit Wasse stayed down for a prolonged time after a collision on a six-yard gain for Hancock fullback Raymond Paulo to the Canyons 19. Waase was eventually taken by ambulance to the hospital.
"He's OK," Canyons coach Ted Iacenda said afterward. "He had movement, he was angry, he wanted to go back in. We decided he should go to the hospital and be looked at as a precaution."
Two plays after the consecutive personal fouls against the Hancock defense, Canyons quarterback Chayden Peery hit a wide open Zyon Slade in the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown pass at the 13:47 mark of the first quarter for the first score of the game.
Canyons linebacker Brian Snoeck stopped Ferran Busby for no gain when the Bulldogs went for the first down on fourth and 1 from their own 31. Hancock got the ball back when Lauritzen recovered a Cheery fumble at the Hancock 34 after the Canyons quarterback was sacked by Hancock linebacker PJ Mauigoa.
Quintin Moten got the ball right back for Canyons when he intercepted Hancock quarterback Esekielu Storer on the next play. The Cougars then drove 25 yards on nine plays, with Cole Bullock scoring on a one-yard dive over right guard on fourth down to put Canyons ahead 14-0.
The Bulldogs got a 40-yard touchdown run from Latrell Brown, during which he weaved around several would-be tackles, and a one-yard touchdown run from Dior Kennedy that pulled them within 17-14 at the 5:43 mark of the second quarter, but that was it.
Reliable Canyons kicker Ty Morrison knocked home a 20-yard field goal at the 12:06 mark of the second to give the Cougars a 17-7 lead and their eventual winning points.
Morrison literally does all the kicking for the Cougars - field goals, PAT kicks, kickoffs, punts.
"He's one of the top kickers in Southern California," said Iacenda.
When lineman Esai Martinez wasn't helping the Canyons interior defensive line stack up Hancock running plays at the line of scrimmage, Snoek and Bullock were often stopping promising-looking Bulldogs runs after short gains.
Hancock wound up with 212 yards rushing, but those were not as impactful as the 184 yards on the ground the Bulldogs racked up in a 23-19 win over East Los Angeles in their conference opener.
"Our defense has been the heart and soul for us, and they played their tails off today," said Iacenda
Hancock came up empty twice in the red zone in the second half. Arath Acosta missed on a 35-yard field goal try after a Bulldogs drive bogged down shortly after Wasse was hurt
Down 27-17, the Bulldogs had a first and goal at the Cougars 3 on a fourth quarter drive after quarterback Jackson Clavel, in for Storer, suckered the Canyons defense with a fake handoff then connected with Orcutt Academy graduate Alex Sutton for 15 yards.
A false start penalty put the Bulldogs back at the 8, the Bulldogs lost a yard on a reverse then Clavel missed on passes on third and fourth down.
Canyons running back Jordan Anderson didn't touch the ball in the first half. In the second, he racked up 80 yards on eight carries and wound up as the team's leading rusher.
Cougars quarterback Bryce Dickson, in for Cheery, scored on a one-yard sneak at the 10:31 mark of the third quarter, and Anderson runs set up a 25-yard Morrison field goal at the 1:04 mark of the third. Neither team scored in the fourth.
Brown rushed for a game-high 103 yards, but Hancock, with Storer and Clavel alternating at quarterback, couldn't put together enough consistent offense. The Bulldogs quarterbacks combined for just 11-for-29 passing for 114 yards. Moten intercepted one pass by Storer and one by Clavel after Clavel had thrown for 199 yards and two touchdowns, including the winning one, a 14-yarder to Jaleel Walker, against East L.A.
"Esekielu did nothing to lose his starting position and after the way Jackson played against East L..A., I wanted to give each kid a chance and have them (alternate playing) a quarter each," said Damron.
The Cougars put the Bulldogs offense into several third-and-long situations. "You just can't make the mistakes we did against a good team like (Canyons)," said Damron.
Three of the Canyons losses, including one in overtime, were by seven points or less. Bakersfield beat the Cougars 17-7 in a Northern League opener.
"We told the kids not to be fooled by their record," said Damron.
Dickson and Perry combined for 9-for-21 passing for just 137 yards. Dickson threw for 95 yards.
Calvin Littles of Canyons was the top receiver on the day, with four catches for 59 yards.
Both teams were penalized plenty, with eight accepted penalties for 90 yards against Canyons and 10 accepted penalties for 83 yards against Hancock.
The Bulldogs will play a Northern League game at Ventura at 6 p.m. next Saturday night.