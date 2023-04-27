The Hancock College baseball team walked off of its John Osborne Field Thursday with a huge walk-off win. The Santa Barbara City College squad walked off the field stunned.

The Vaqueros were all set to go extra innings with the Bulldogs after the home plate umpire called Hancock pinch runner Luke Kovach out as Kovach tried to score on Jeremy Camarena's two-out single up the middle in a 5-5 game in the bottom of the ninth. The home plate umpire conferred with the base ump then signaled Kovach was safe, and the Bulldogs had an ultra-dramatic 6-5 win.

They also had a share of first place with Cuesta in the Western State Conference North Division after the Vaqueros had assumed they would have a chance to stay in that spot. Hancock (27-12, 16-7) has the same league record as Cuesta going into the Bulldogs' regular season finale at Ventura Friday at 2:30 p.m.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

