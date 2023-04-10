041123 Nipomo Baseball Tourney 01
Pioneer Valley's Andrew Sandoval, left, lifted his team to a come-from-behind win over Lompoc on Monday while Angelo Juarez, of Nipomo, pitched the Titans to a win over Santa Maria. 

 Kenny Cress, Staff

The Santa Maria hitters couldn't do much against the host team's Angelo Juarez Monday.

Juarez, a senior right-hander, pitched the last five innings in relief of Nipomo starter Tyler Puckett, and the host Titans rolled to an 11-2 win in a morning Nipomo Tournament game at Nipomo.

The game was called after six innings because of the two-hour time limit.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.