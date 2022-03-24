Perhaps the Lions haven't quite hit their stride just yet, but they're certainly getting there.
Valley Christian ran its win streak to four with Thursday's 14-4 win over Coastal Christian in a Coast Valley League baseball game.
The Lions are 4-4-1 on the season and 3-0 in CVL play. They will host San Jose More in a non-league game Friday at 4 p.m. Then it's the big showdown with Coast Union in Cambria Tuesday afternoon.
As is usually the case in all CVL sports, VCA coach Pete Fortier, who's also the school's athletic director, says he expects the league title to come down to the Lions and the Broncos.
VCA has out-scored its opposition 76-10 during its four-game win streak. The run started with a 22-5 win over Maricopa. Then came an 8-1 win over a good Dunn team on March 17 and a 32-0 win over Shandon this past Tuesday.
"That Dunn win shows us where we're at and what our potential could be," Fortier said Thursday. "That was an awesome win."
Fortier says the Lions are quite young. In the win over Coastal Christian, they started just two seniors, one junior and the rest were sophomores and freshmen.
"Our catcher today was a freshman and our starting pitcher is a sophomore," Fortier said of catcher James Fakoury and pitcher Jacob Sanders.
"It's definitely exciting to see guys making some plays and hitting the ball," Fortier said of his group. "Definitely, Coast Union is the team to beat, we knew that coming in. They have a few more veterans with more experience.
"We beat Dunn, that was a big motivation for us, so we think we can beat Coast Union."
Before starting this four-game streak, the Lions lost 9-8 to Orcutt Academy, an Ocean League team. The Lions previously lost 6-1 to Orcutt Academy and 19-3 to Dunn. They started the season with a 4-2 loss to Ojai Villanova Prep.
Coast Union is 5-4-1 on the season and 3-0 in league play. The Broncos beat Orcutt Academy 7-6 on March 14 and lost to Orcutt Academy 7-5 on Monday. The Broncos beat Coastal Christian 17-7 on March 18.
Fortier said the main shortcoming to this group is its young pitching staff.
"That was our concern to start with, we've been trying to find one more pitcher," Fortier said.
Torin Elliss is a freshman that will be counted on to pitch some this year, in addition to Sanders and Fakoury.
Fakoury entered Thursday's game hitting .500 on the season with 12 hits in 24 at-bats with four doubles, a triple and a home run. He leads the team with 13 RBIs and 11 runs.
Sean Swain, a junior first baseman who can also pitch, was hitting .450 through the first seven games of the season with 12 RBIs.
In Thursday's win, Josiah Heller went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Jordan Tittes had a triple and scored a run. Blake Gault singled and scored twice for the Lions and Caleb Young also scored two runs for VCA.
Sanders walked twice and scored twice in the lead-off spot. Fakoury had two runs and a hit.
Softball
Pioneer Valley 14, Santa Ynez 3
Jaylene Roybal had four hits for the Panthers, with a double and a triple. She drove in three runs. Mila Dolores scored three times and had a double and an RBI for PV.
Jazmyn Molina had two hits, two runs and an RBI as Katrina Mata scored three times and added a hit and an RBI.
Adriana Padilla threw a complete game for Pioneer Valley.
Lily Martinez went 2-for-2 with two RBIs for Santa Ynez.
Morro Bay 10, Orcutt Academy 0
Nani DeLaCruz had two hits for the Spartans.
Peyton Schemmer struck out 13 for Morro Bay.
Boys volleyball
St. Joseph 3, Mission Prep 0
The Knights rolled to a 25-12, 25-17, 25-11 win over the Royals Thursday.
In Tuesday's 3-0 win over Paso Robles, Gavin Galanski had 17 kills, nine digs and two aces and Braeden Rapozo added 35 assists, six aces and two digs. Lucas Mayes had 13 kills and two digs.
The Knights are now 12-3 overall and 5-0 in league.