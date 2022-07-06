The opening round of Major League Baseball's first-year player draft is scheduled for Sunday, July 17.
That day could be a very special one for Central Coast baseball. Two local players are expected to be selected in the first round then.
Brooks Lee, who's spent the past three seasons as Cal Poly's shortstop, is a near lock to be selected in the first five picks, according to most mock drafts.
Then there's Dylan Beavers, a standout outfielder from Cal. Beavers, who grew up in Paso Robles, starred at Mission Prep in San Luis Obispo before heading to Berkeley. Multiple mocks have Beavers being selected somewhere in the first 30 picks of the draft.
Lee spent his high school days playing at San Luis Obispo High before heading to Cal Poly to play for his father Larry.
That's right. These two players didn't just grow up on the Central Coast, their parents have deep ties to the area.
Both players, in fact, have parents who attended Lompoc High.
Scott Beavers, Dylan's father, was a star wrestler at Lompoc High in the 1980s. He helped the Jerry Thompson-coached Braves win multiple Northern League wrestling titles.
In 1988, Beavers' win in the 129-pound final basically clinched the league championship when he stopped Righetti's Manuel Ramos for a 15-0 tech fall. Beavers won multiple individual Northern League titles while at Lompoc.
Scott Beavers was a longtime stellar athlete while growing up in Lompoc. He and buddy David Corderos were the youngest competitors in the 1984 Valley of the Flowers Half-Marathon at 13 years old and they completed it in 1:56, with Scott's father, Donnie, running alongside them.
"I guess I trained him well," Donnie Beavers said of Scott, according to a Lompoc Record article printed 38 years ago this summer.
Liz Torres, Brooks Lee's mother, was a standout softball player in Lompoc. She graduated from Lompoc High in 1987. She then played softball at Cuesta College. Torres was named to the All-Western State Conference team in 1989, playing second base and hitting lead-off for the Cougars.
Of course, Larry Lee is a San Luis Obispo County sports icon. Lee was a star quarterback and baseball player at San Luis Obispo High, graduating in 1979. He played baseball at Santa Barbara City and Orange Coast College at the junior college level before finally latching on at Pepperdine, playing second and third base.
Larry Lee then turned his focus to coaching. He was an assistant at Cuesta in the 1984 and ‘85 seasons before spending the 1986 season assisting at Cal Poly. Lee then returned to Cuesta in 1987 to take over the school’s baseball program. He spent 16 successful seasons as the head coach of the Cougars, going 460-241-3 and winning six straight WSC North titles from 1997-2002.
Lee was chosen to take over for Ritch Price as Cal Poly's head baseball coach in 2002. Lee has gone 614-476-2 (.563) in 20 seasons, coaching Cal Poly to all three of its NCAA regional appearances. Lee's Mustangs won the 2014 Big West Conference title, their only conference championship this century.
Dylan Beavers did a little bit of everything at Mission Prep, from which he graduated in 2019. He played shortstop and pitched for the Royals. As a senior in 2019, Beavers dominated Ocean League competition, batting .512 with 44 hits, 46 runs, 36 RBIs, 10 doubles and 12 homers. For his high school career, Beavers hit .416 with 123 hits in 97 games. He scored 102 runs, drove in 86, smacked 27 doubles, 12 triples and a whopping 24 homers.
Beavers, who will turn 21 in August, was a sought-after prospect out of Mission Prep, but his draft stock has exploded over his last two seasons at Cal. He was named to the All-Pac-12 First Team in 2021 and 2022.
Beavers' first season at Cal was derailed due to the coronavirus pandemic. During the 2021 season, Beavers’ production reached elite levels. He hit .303 with 18 homers and 49 RBIs, ending the season with a .630 slugging percentage. This spring, Beavers hit .291 with 62 runs, 16 doubles, three triples and 17 homers, slugging .634.
MLB.com has Beavers as the No. 22 overall prospect in the upcoming draft.
"When Beavers is locked in, he’s the proverbial five-tool player," his MLB.com draft profile reads. "During the spring of 2021, he reminded some scouts of (former MVP) Christian Yelich as a left-handed hitter who makes good swing decisions and hard contact in the strike zone."
If you scroll toward the top of MLB.com's 2022 prospect rankings, you'll find Brooks Lee at the No. 5 spot. (Druw Jones, the son of former Atlanta Braves star center fielder Andruw Jones is the consensus top prospect). Brooks Lee is a 6-foot-2, 200-pound switch-hitting infielder, who projects as a major league third baseman.
Lee basically pulled out of the draft after graduating from SLO High in 2019 in order to play for his father at Cal Poly.
Lee was named the co-Big West Player of the Year in 2021 and the Big West Player of the Year this spring. He won the Brooks Wallace award as college baseball's top shortstop this year.
"Talk to any scout about the switch-hitting infielder and the first thing that comes up are his otherworldly bat-to-ball skills," Lee's draft profile reads. "He almost never strikes out and has made consistent hard contact everywhere he’s been...He can drive the ball from both sides of the plate and as he’s gotten more physical, it’s easy to project him having better-than-average power in the future."
The first round of the MLB Draft will be broadcast on Sunday, July 17 on ESPN, starting at 4 p.m.