Wall of Honor 2.jpg

Santa Ynez High School inducted, from left, Chip Fenenga, Sara Dominguez, Kyle Bidgood, Ryan Welker and Zach DeMarcus into its Wall of Honor on Friday.

 Contributed

Santa Ynez inducted five more former student-athletes and coaches into its Wall of Honor on Friday during the Pirates' football game against Morro Bay.

Kyle Bidgood, Sara Dominguez, Zach DeMarcus, Chip Fenenga and Ryan Welker each joined the Pirates' Wall of Honor that highlights the school's most successful athletes and coaches.

Kyle Bidgood

0
0
0
0
0