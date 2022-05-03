Swimmers from Lompoc and Cabrillo high schools competed at the Channel League Finals last week.
It will be the final time the two schools are in the Channel League as both are moving to the CIF Central Section this fall.
Cabrillo junior Kathryn Arreguin had a relatively big day for the Lompoc Valley.
Arreguin racked up 30 points for her team. The junior was fifth in the 200-yard free in the finals, though she added about two seconds to her time after she was seeded second after a strong swim in the prelims.
Arreguin then took third in the 500 free, dropping over nine seconds in that event, finishing in 5:22.21.
The Cabrillo 200 free relay then took second with a time of 1:45.42. Ryan Settje, Madeline De La Concha, Iris Benoit and Arreguin combined to swim in that one.
Kierah James added 23 points. She swam a leg in the 200 medley relay team that finished fourth, swimming with Vanessa Ramos, Marylou Wilkerson and Diana Duenas. James was seventh in the 200 IM and eighth in the 100 breaststroke.
Ramos was 10th in the 100 fly and 12th in the 100 back.
Settje took seventh in the 50 free in 26.43 seconds, ninth in the 100 free (57.16) and also swam in the two relays.
The Conqs then placed fourth in the 400 free relay, with Settje, De La Conchoa, Benoit and Arreguin combining to finish in 3:52.25.
Benoit racked up 15 points in the finals. She was ninth in the 50 free, 11th in the 100 free and swam her legs in the 200 and 400 relays.
De La Concha was 13th in the 200 IM final and seventh in the 100 backstroke.
On the boys side, Landon Dierling placed 11th in the 100 butterfly in 1:14.90 and 12th in the 500 free in 6:51.50. He also swam in two relays, helping contribute 11 points.
Josiah Caro, a junior, contributed three points as the Conqs were fifth in the 200 medley relay and fifth in the 200 free relay. Ben Ledoux, Ethan Stocker, Dierling and Caro swim in the 200 and 400 relays.
Stocker was 11th in the 500 free and sixth in the 100 breaststroke.
Clara Ainsworth had a big day for Lompoc. She helped Lompoc finish sixth in the 200 medley relay while finishing fifth in the 200 IM and the 100 yard butterfly.
Ainsworth, Iwa Martinson, Kalani Perez and Michelle Koga swam for the Braves in the 200 and 400 relays.
Martinson was 12th in the 500 free and 13th in the 100 free finals. Perez was 14th in the 200 IM and 12th in the 100 fly.
Mark Ainsworth added 25 points for the Braves' boys team. Lompoc finished sixth in the 200 medley relay and Ainsworth was eighth in the 50 free (23.11), then took fifth in the 100 free before Lompoc was fourth in the 400 free relay.
Gustavo Delgado, Thomas Apolinario, Ainsworth and Trent Bauldry swam the relays for Lompoc.
Delgado finished with 29 points. He was fourth in the 200 IM in 2:05.31 and fifth in the 100 fly in 55.50.
Track and Field
After a great day at the Santa Barbara County Championships, the Channel League Finals were a bit of a disappointment for the Lompoc Valley schools.
Star sprinter Sheldon Canley Jr. pulled a hamstring during his leg in the 4x100 relay at the league finals and the team did not finish its run. Canley didn't run in the 100- and 200-meter races either.
Teammate Anthony Alonzo did pick up the slack, winning the 100-meter dash title in 11.27. Teammate Deville Dickerson was fourth in 11.48.
Andrew Gaitan was fifth in the 200 (24.30) and fourth in the 400 (52.52).
Lompoc's Vincent Munoz was fourth in the 300-meter hurdles in 45.45.
After winning four titles at the county meet, Lompoc's Michael Miclat took a championship in the high jump at 5-foot-10, again beat San Marcos' Jackson Murillo. Miclat was fifth in the long jump at 20-8.5, a foot off his mark at the county meet. Miclat was fourth in the triple jump at 40-10.25.
Lompoc's Rodrigo Duarte was second in the discus at 122-3 and teammate Andy Rodriguez placed third in the shot put at 39-3.25.
Cabrillo's Emila Delfin was sixth in the 1,600-meter run in 6:39.54 and teammate Brianna Miller was fourth in the 100 hurdles in 18.74 seconds. Miller then took third in the 300 hurdle in 52.16. Miller is a sophomore.
Delfin was fourth in the long jump at 15-4.5.
Lompoc junior Mirann Mangino finished fourth in the triple jump with a mark of 31-5.5.
Lompoc junior Serenity Lopez was fourth in the discus with a toss of 79-10 and junior Julie Gonzalez took third in the shot put (29-11). Cabrillo junior Courtney Lauderdale was fourth at 27-8.5.
Lompoc senior Haylee Zavala was fifth in the shot put with a mark of 27-1.25.