030723 AHC Softball 01

Abigail Salazar and the Hancock College softball team rolled to a 20-1 win over Moorpark on Monday. 

 Contributed, Hancock College

Once the game did get started Monday, the Hancock softball team quickly set about scoring runs in bunches.

After a start delay of 30 minutes because of the late-arriving umpire crew, Hancock scored seven runs in the first inning, nine in the second and four in the third in a 20-1 rout of Moorpark in a Western State Conference North Division game at Hancock. The game was called after the top of the fifth inning because of the eight-run rule.

The Bulldogs won their third straight. The Raiders are 1-14, 0-4. As the score quickly mounted, Hancock coach Scia Maumausolo, who coached third base, had her team play station-to-station softball, with runners advancing only one base regardless of where a base hit ended up and not sending a runner home on a fly ball to the outfield with less than two outs.

