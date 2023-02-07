The Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) Girls Wrestling Finals at Nipomo High School Saturday capped a busy week of wrestling for the Lompoc Valley teams.

Cabrillo senior Avery Manko, after trailing 6-1 late in her championship match at 235 pounds, the last bout of the day, rallied and eventually won by fall with 11 seconds left. Manko was subsequently named the Outstanding Upper Weights Wrestler.

Lompoc's Faye Fedrick won the championship at 170 pounds by fall at the 4:54 mark.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.