The Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) Girls Wrestling Finals at Nipomo High School Saturday capped a busy week of wrestling for the Lompoc Valley teams.
Cabrillo senior Avery Manko, after trailing 6-1 late in her championship match at 235 pounds, the last bout of the day, rallied and eventually won by fall with 11 seconds left. Manko was subsequently named the Outstanding Upper Weights Wrestler.
Lompoc's Faye Fedrick won the championship at 170 pounds by fall at the 4:54 mark.
Lompoc's Madison Turner (160 pounds) and Briauna Beck (189) were both a runner-up in their weight class.
Unofficially, Cabrillo finished fourth in the 10-team field with 104 points, and Lompoc was fifth with 90.
The top three finishers in each weight class medaled, and Cabrillo's Hailey Koenig (126 pounds), Layla Powell (131) and Monique De Leon (150) were all on the podium.
Among the Lompoc Valley schools, Cabrillo's Camilla Franco-Ramirez (fourth place, 143 pounds), Lompoc's Leah Ortiz (4th, 126), Lompoc's Olivia Ruiz (4th, 137), Cabrillo's Isabel Johnson (fifth, 137) and Lompoc's Maddie Carter (5th, 101) all finished in the top five.
The Lompoc boys edged Cabrillo 42-37 in a dual match earlier in the week.
Lompoc winners included Mark Cuadra by fall at 126 pounds, Cruz Oliver by fall at 132; Ruben Fuentes by fall at 145; Ivan Villalobos by fall at 160; and Anthony Tamayo by forfeit at 195.
Cabrillo winners included Andrew Wallace by fall at 120 pounds; Dominic Rojas by fall at 138; Jamison Pendleton by decision at 152; Aidan Higgs by fall at 170; and Lyndon Weng by fall at 182.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.