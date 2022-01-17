Cabrillo High School's baseball program is set to host to host its annual alumni game on Saturday, Feb. 5.

The Patrick Ostinie Memorial Game will be played at McIntyre Field on the Cabrillo High School campus with first pitch slated for 1 p.m. on Feb. 5

Varsity batting practice will be held at 11 a.m. with alumni batting practice set for 11:45 a.m.

For more details, contact Cabrillo baseball at (805) 291-3452 or the Cabrillo athletics office at (805) 742-2905.

The game is played to honor Patrick Ostini, a 1999 Cabrillo High School graduate who died at the age of 21 on May 20, 2002 in an automobile accident near Templeton.