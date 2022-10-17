Cabrillo falls to Mira Monte 01
Cabrillo's Blake Gregory passes against Pioneer Valley on Sept. 23. 

 Len Wood, Contributor

Cabrillo quarterback Blake Gregory passed for 240 yards and three touchdowns, but Bakersfield Mira Monte beat the Conquistadores 42-25 in a non-league football game at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc Saturday.

Both teams are 2-6. Cabrillo took its sixth straight loss.

Gregory completed 24 of his 41 passes. He was intercepted once. Jude Anderson led the Cabrillo receivers with six catches for 95 yards.

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.