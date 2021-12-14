The Cabrillo High legend is staying in Reno.

Nevada football coach Ken Wilson announced Tuesday that Vai Taua has been selected as the assistant head coach for the Wolf Pack.

Taua graduated from Cabrillo High in 2006 after a stellar prep career with the Conquistadores. He then went on to star at Nevada from 2007 to 2010.

He had spent the past five seasons on the Nevada staff, under head coach Jay Norvell, who took the head coaching position at Colorado State earlier this month. When Norvell left, Taua was named interim coach for the Wolf Pack ahead of their Dec. 27 bowl game against Western Michigan.

With the move to keep Taua on staff, Wilson retains a key member that has helped the Wolf Pack to an eight-win season and a Quick Lane Bowl berth.

"I could not be more excited to have such an outstanding person in coach Vai Taua, a true Nevada guy, continuing to help grow a championship culture here at Nevada," Wilson said in a school-issued press release. "Not only was coach Taua a great competitor as a player, but also he has become one of the best and hardest working coaches and recruiters in the country."

Taua is a member of the Wolf Pack Hall of Fame and one of the most productive running backs in program history. He is currently in his fifth season on the Nevada staff, and third as a full-time assistant coach, working with the team's running backs. He spent his first two years (2017-18) with the program in an administrative role.

"I'm excited to be able to stay home with the Pack and to be able to work with coach Wilson," Taua said, according to the school. "We're ready to take the next step and win some championships. Right now, I'm motivated to go win a bowl ring."

The Lompoc native had a stellar playing career with the Wolf Pack and was a member of the 2010 team that beat Boston College in the Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl. He also helped lead his team to one of the biggest upsets in school history when the Wolf Pack toppled No. 3 Boise State, 34-31 in overtime, on Nov. 26, 2010. In that game, he rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown.

Taua and the Wolf Pack resume practice this week ahead of the Dec. 27 meeting with Western Michigan at the Quick Lane Bowl, at Ford Field in Detroit. The contest will kick off at 8 a.m. PT on ESPN.

Taua ended his career with 4,512 career rushing yards and 53 touchdowns, both ranking in the top five in program history. After college he signed as a free agent with the NFL’s Buffalo Bills and then again with the Seattle Seahawks in 2011.

Santa Maria Elks Hoop Shoot set for Sunday

The Santa Maria Elks Lodge No. 1538 will be hosting its annual basketball Hoop Shoot on Sunday, Dec. 19 at the Minami Community Center, located 600 West Enos Drive in Santa Maria. Anyone wishing to participate must be accompanied by a parent.

Registrations will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:15 with competition starting at 10:30 a.m.. Tie-breakers will be determined at end of shoot. Awards will be given to the first-, second-, and third-place winners at a dinner held at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge.

The event is open to the public at no charge and is sponsored by the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks of the USA. Endorsed by hundreds of school systems around the country, this competition offers boys and girls the opportunity to compete at the local level with the chance to move on to the District level; and possibly, the State, Regional, and National Levels. The Elks funds this program primarily through its National Foundation and the support of its local lodges and state associations.

Over three million youngsters throughout the country have entered this competition for boys and girls in the following age categories: 8-9, 10-11; and 12-13. Contestants' age group will be determined by their age as of April 1, 2022. Each contestant will have 25 shots at the hoop. The boy and girl from each age group with the best score will then advance to the district event at the Minami Community Center here in Santa Maria on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

Volunteers are always welcomed. For more information, please contact Eddie Navarro, local Hoop Shoot chairman, at (805) 720-3581.

Cleamons speaking at Lompoc High

Jim Cleamons was a first-round draft pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 1971. He played in the NBA until 1980 and has spent the past 40 years coaching the game at just about every level.

On Wednesday night, the former NBA swingman is heading to Lompoc High.

Cleamons is hosting an instructional and motivational session at 6:30 p.m. in the Lompoc High library. The event is sponsored by J-SMOOV and hosted by the Lompoc High girls basketball program.

Cleamons, a 6-foot-3 guard, was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 13th overall pick and spent the 1971-72 season with LA. He then played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks and Washington Bullets.

After retiring in 1980, Cleamons was an assistant at Furman and Ohio State before taking over the Youngstown State program from 1987-89. He was then an assistant coach with the Chicago Bulls from 1989-96, winning four NBA titles. He was named head coach with the Dallas Mavericks for the 1996-97 season before serving as an assistant with the Los Angeles from 199-2004 and 2006-11.

He also served as an assistant with the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks and was an assistant at Yeshiva University of Los Angeles.

Cleamons won an NBA title in '72 with the Lakers and was an assistant coach on nine NBA champion teams.

He played 652 games in the NBA, averaging 8.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists in his career.

Cleamons plans on talking about communication, leadership and the teaching techniques he used while coaching Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame members Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal and Jason Kidd.

For more information, visit http://www.j-smoov.org/Jim-Cleamons.html